Sergio Garcia Declines to Speak as Potential LIV Golf Developments Come to Light

The Fireballs GC boys have been bringing resplendent success to their CVs. A week ago, Josele Ballester claimed his first professional title at the PIF Saudi International. And then yesterday, following him on a cue, David Puig got his first DP World Tour victory at the BMW Australian PGA Championship. Captain Sergio Garcia couldn’t hide his pride with an unfaltering smile while speaking to GolfMagic about the same. And behind that gush, there is another simmering reason, one which he isn’t yet ready to accept or deny.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For a while, there have been rumors that the Fireballs are heading for a complete Spanish roster in the upcoming season. It was reported that Abraham Ancer would soon leave Garcia’s shadow to join Joaquin Neimann‘s Torque GC. If that happens, Spaniard Luis Masaveu would find a pathway to the Fireballs. When GolfMagic asked for confirmation from the veteran captain, Garcia refused to comment.

These rumors first saw the light when Ten Golf initially published the report. Neimann’s Torque GC has had an open spot ever since Mito Pereira got relegated. If Ancer does end up making the move, it would be rather seamless with his Mexican identity. Torque GC already has a heavy Latin American lens with Niemann hailing from Chile, Sebastian Munoz from Colombia, and Carlos Ortiz from Mexico as well. A similar lens, with a Spanish hue, covers the Fireballs.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Puig, Ballester, and Garcia all Spanish, Luis Masaveu’s entry will be like a lost puzzle piece. The Madrid-born player has already played nine times this season for the Fireballs. But due to his decision to focus on the Challenge Tour, he stepped away, which led Ballester to take the spot. But even in those limited LIV appearances, Masaveu was able to deliver decent results.

The 22-year-old logged a T14 at Singapore and a T20 in Korea. Further, he helped the Fireballs claim victory in Adelaide, Hong Kong, and Singapore. He ended the 2025 season finishing 52nd on the individual LIV standings. On the Challenge Tour, he claimed a T3 at the Challenge de España. So if he does end up coming back, Garcia will not have to think twice about signing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Fireballs, we look strong. We look good,” he told GolfMagic.

Presently, the Fireballs GC is ranked eighth in the Team Championship and third in regular-season standings. For Garcia, this is a much-needed validation since he had been facing immense troubles from the DP World Tour side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Next year, as per reports, the 2017 Masters Champ will lose his Tour status. This comes right after he paid all his outstanding fines, unlike some of his fellow mates (yes, Jon Rahm). He could also not make his way to this year’s Ryder Cup, a blow that evidently broke his heart. Sergio Garcia has the highest Ryder Cup record (28.5), which is believed to be unbreakable.

So if his Fireballs GC does end up assuming an all-Spanish color with such talented stars, it will be a hot season for LIV, and a warm one for Garcia, who requires that heat.

“I’m excited to see my teammates play that well… really looking forward to next year and to keep that run going,” he tells GolfMagic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bigger LIV implications behind Garcia’s all-Spanish team

The significance of an all-Spanish Fireball GC extends beyond national pride. Such a restructuring will help LIV evolve its identity. Sergio Garcia’s team has organically become a four-tier representation of Spain’s modern golf era. Garcia is the experienced major champ, David Puig is a young pro, Josele Ballester is the reigning US Amateur Champ, and Luis Masaveu will be the emerging Challenge Tour force.

This entire image will run exactly parallel to Jon Rahm‘s Legion XIII, although it has a little different flavor. Rahm’s team is more about a single superstar (himself), but if the rumors were to be true, Fireballs would offer a better storyline with more depth and generational continuity.

ADVERTISEMENT

From a competitive standpoint, the Abraham Ancer-to-Torque GC and Masaveu-to-Fireballs GC, the changes are quite fitting. Torque GC would gain a proven ball striker in Ancer, who is also the winner of LIV Hong Kong and has been a consistent top-10 golfer. They’re currently ranked 4th in the regular-season standings, with only one win.

Hence, if such a change occurs, it will give balance to both teams. And with Sergio Garcia’s unwillingness to comment, it only elevates the speculations.