Sergio Garcia Gets Emotional After Wife Helped Him Raise Over $7 Million for a Special Cause

Sergio Garcia hits golf balls for a living, but his biggest win isn’t a trophy or the Green Jacket. He recently sat down for a chat on a popular YouTube channel called Good Good, where the conversation shifted away from birdies and eagles to something much more personal and impactful: Project Fore Kids ATX.

“I’ve always said that we’re very fortunate about how healthy we are and everything that is going on in our lives. We just like to give back as much as we can. We started for Kids ATX, this charity event,” Garcia shared when asked about his philanthropy project. “My wife takes a lot of credit. She should get a lot of credit. She does an amazing job,” talking about his wife, Angela Akins’s role.

The focus of “Fore Kids” is mainly on “kids and community” in Central Texas, where the family lives. Angela, a former sports reporter and a Texas native, is the operational CEO of the foundation. Her strong roots in the community and her media background ensure the event runs effectively and attracts the right donors.

The main event driving this fundraising success is the annual FORE Kids ATX two-day gala and golf fundraiser. This event brings together fellow pros and high-profile guests like former University of Texas football coach Mack Brown and former professional soccer players Diego Forlán, Gabriel Batistuta, and Joe Hart for a ‘PAR-Tee’ gala and a golf tournament at Omni Barton Creek in Austin. Garcia confirmed that the organization had already quietly achieved the feat of raising over $7 million since 2022.

This year, the Garcia family’s charity welcomed television hosts Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima as partners to help expand the event’s influence. “Chris and I are honored to join as partners for FORE Kids ATX 2025,” Zima said. “Sergio and Angela are dear friends who have done so much for our great state’s most vulnerable children.”

Angela’s role is also critical because, besides co-founding FORE Kids ATX, she started The UGLI Foundation in 2021, an initiative focused on ending bullying. The FORE Kids ATX charity now channels funds to great local causes like Dell Children’s Medical Center, Foster Village, and the Center for Child Protection.

The work the Garcias are doing is part of a larger, inspiring trend within professional golf. And Sergio and Angela are crushing it, but they aren’t the only power couple on the fairways.

Other superstar couples who turn golf swings into life-changing charity

Many other golf power couples have similarly stepped up and become the architect of change in their community. For example, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus set the gold standard for golfer philanthropy decades ago. Their foundation has raised over $60 million and leads the charge to provide world-class medical care to children in South Florida. Their foundation’s impact was so immense that a major institution, Miami Children’s Hospital, was renamed Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in their honor.

Fellow Texan Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, run a disciplined foundation focusing on Special Needs Youth due to his sister Ellie’s neurological disorder. Fellow LIV Golf star Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley, have raised over $10 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital using an annual event, “The Rahm,” since 2019.

Justin and Kate Rose, at the same time, were fighting hunger and illiteracy and have funded over 535,000 hunger-free weekends through their flagship initiative, Blessings in a Backpack, between 2010 and 2019. The Horschel Family Foundation works specifically to support those impacted by addiction and mental health challenges, a mission driven by Billy Horschel and his wife, Brittany. The Tony Finau Foundation has distributed over 30,000 books through its “Birdies for Books” initiative to underprivileged schools in Utah and Arizona.

The list just goes on and on. These golfer duos show that success in professional golf often comes hand-in-hand with an overwhelming desire to give back.