Sergio Garcia’s Hilarious Masters Bathroom Encounter Finally Comes to Light

The Masters always has the potential to produce moments that can never be forgotten. From Rory McIlroy finally completing his career Grand Slam, to Sergio Garcia ending his Major drought by winning it in 2017. That week became memorable not only for the Spaniard but also for a young guy who was attending his first major championship. Good Good Golf’s Brad Dalke was there, and what happened is something he will never be able to forget.

Driving a golf cart together in a brand new video, Dalke told Garcia the story, which funnily involves him as well.

“I don’t know if you remember this at all, I did play in the Masters you won,” he told the LIV golfer, who nodded in affirmation, remembering it. “I had to go to the bathroom so bad…I was like, ‘I’m just going to…get in the players’ bathroom,” Dalke recalled while laughing.

The incident took place on the 15th hole at Augusta. Dalke, along with his brother and sister, was at the event after grabbing a spot by becoming the 2016 US Amateur runner-up. Developing an urgent need to use the loo, he realized that the public bathroom was too far away. So, having no option left, he thought of using the exclusive players-only facility that was tucked between the 15th green and the 16th tee.

The Good Good golfer ran, flashing his player badge to the guard and pleading his case. The guard, perhaps recognizing his life-or-death bathroom panic, let him in. Dalke rushed in and closed the door behind him. A few seconds later, there’s a knock on the door.

“Ah, don’t tell me it was me,” Sergio Garcia says, as he listened to Dalke’s narration. “It was you,” the YouTuber responds with a serious face.

Dalke’s initial reaction was fear. Being an amateur and a first timer at the Masters, he didn’t want to face the wrath of a golfer who might have played poorly and was now encountering a random stranger in a VIP facility.

“Please don’t. Whoever it is, hopefully they birdied 15,” Dalke remembered thinking. “[I] open the door and see you.” Garcia laughed, hearing this. Dalke then continued, “I…immediately…was like, ‘Sergie, I’m sorry. I played in the tournament… here’s my player badge. Like, I’m not just a random like whatever.'”

Sergio Garcia’s response to Dalke was the best and the most Garcia thing ever. He looked at the young amateur with a smile and reassured him not to worry.

“And you…were like, ‘No, no, I remember seeing you this week. You’re good.'” The YouTuber told Garcia as he continued driving the cart. “And then you end up winning the next day.”

As the final day kicked in and the anticipation of a new Masters champ rolled out, Garcia locked himself in. Finally, he won his first-ever major by beating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff. Both completed with a 9-under par and had a playoff score of 3 and 5, respectively.

For Garcia, the win was significant for multiple reasons. Firstly, he won the Major in his 74th appearance, the record for most major starts before winning. Secondly, he got it done on Seve Ballesteros’ — his idol’s — 60th birthday

Years later, the two golfers, the young, panicky amateur and a now iconic veteran, play through YouTube golf and recall the timing. How funny it is for things to turn out this way. Sergio Garcia might have had a hard year so far, with not making it into the Ryder Cup and losing his 2026 DP World Tour status. But this old anecdote from his champion days would have surely lifted his spirit.

Interestingly enough, this wasn’t the only absurd incident from the 2017 Masters.

The lore of the 2017 Masters

That year’s Masters, after this, will be remembered for Brad Dalke and Sergio Garcia’s first awkward encounter. But there are other strange stories too, which are hard to forget.

Just before the tournament, Dustin Johnson had his infamous staircase slip. As he rushed outside on a rainy Wednesday, Johnson fell down a small set of stairs at his rental house and badly injured his back. It should be noted that Johnson was the world’s No. 1 player at the time and was the overwhelming favorite to win the tournament. Instead, he had to spend the night before icing and heating his back. Unfortunately, none of it worked, and he had to withdraw the next day.

Then there’s the runner-up Justin Rose’s demeanor, which caught a lot of eyes. After he led through the final round, Rose made a bogey on the 17th hole. All the confidence he had left him the moment it happened. Analysts recall that you could literally see the fire leaving Rose’s body when he realized what had just happened. Later, gathering himself up, he signed his scorecard, sat down, waited in the clubhouse, and then rode to the 18th tee to restart the playoff.

What didn’t help was his opening tee shot going into the pines. This gave Garcia the push and ultimately the edge to defeat Rose.