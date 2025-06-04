Sergio Garcia Shows True Colors as Golfer Caught Urinating at Augusta National Joins LIV Golf

Remember the golfer who took relief on the 13th hole at Augusta National? Josele Ballester had just hit his third shot on the par-5 Azalea in the opening round when he walked toward a tributary of Rae’s Creek along the left side of the fairway to take relief, facing away from the fans but still in view. After he finished, he unexpectedly received a loud ovation. Now, two months later, and amidst Sergio Garcia’s praise, Ballester has joined LIV Golf after turning down a chance to play in the Korn Ferry Tour to pursue a career on the PGA Tour.

The Arizona State alum, who finished T-4 at the NCAA Championship and reached the quarterfinals with the Sun Devils, has officially declined the KFT membership he earned as the No. 3 finisher in the PGA Tour University rankings, as reported by GolfChannel.com. Rather than joining the U.S. circuit, the 21-year-old has signed a multi-year contract with Fireballs GC. Ballester will make his professional debut this week at LIV Golf Virginia, officially joining a lineup led by fellow Spaniard and team captain Sergio Garcia. The result? An excited Sergio Garcia.

Fireballs GC shared the news through a recent Instagram update with Garcia commenting under the post, “¡VAMOS Josele! 🔥.” However, the Spaniard continued the celebration by sharing a Fireballs GC post on his Instagram story. In the video, while talking about his golf journey, Josele Ballester admits he had been looking for a new step after several feats. That step, for him, is joining Fireballs GC: “I am proud to be a Fireball. I am very excited to contribute to this team. ¡VAMOS.” Sharing the video, Garcia said on his story, “Bienvenidos @joseleballester! 🔥.”

During a press release about the same, Garcia shared a similar feeling: “We are very excited about Josele joining the team.” Adding how Victor Garcia, Sergio Garcia’s father, trained Ballester, Garcia continued, “Josele is going to be a great addition not only to the Fireballs but also to the LIV League and I can’t wait to be with him by his side as he makes his professional debut.”

Ballester echoed these emotions. “First and foremost, I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and Arizona State University for supporting me and believing in me to make it to this step of my career. I am very excited about the opportunity to join Fireballs GC and continue to learn from Sergio and other greats.” Josele Ballester will replace fellow Spaniard Luis Masaveu on the Fireballs’ roster. Masaveu will compete this week at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, stepping in for the injured Puig.

Ballester brings valuable experience from the Saudi-backed league, having won as a senior at the Fighting Illini Invitational in the fall. He played a key role in helping Arizona State secure the top spot after the stroke-play portion of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, although the Sun Devils lost in the quarterfinals of match play. Ballester finished the season ranked fifth in the NCAA golf rankings, placing T-4 at the NCAAs and achieving two top-10 finishes at the Big 12 Championship and NCAA Bremerton Regional.

Josele Ballester is connected to Sergio Garcia in a rather special way

Jose Luis Ballester and Sergio Garcia share a deep connection rooted in their shared background and mentorship. Both come from Castellon, Spain, and have trained under the same coach, Sergio’s father, Víctor Garcia. This commonality has fostered a strong friendship between them, with Josele expressing gratitude for the opportunity to learn from Garcia. He stated in April, “It’s nice to have a relationship like the one I have with Sergio and to get the chance to learn from him every day.” Their paths in golf have mirrored each other, with both achieving significant milestones at different stages in their careers. While Garcia won the Boys Amateur Championship in 1997, Josele faced setbacks, such as losing in the finals in 2018. However, their journeys highlight a progression, with Josele recently winning the U.S. Amateur Championship in 2024, which he described as “a dream come true.”

The mentorship dynamic between Josele and Garcia has played a crucial role in shaping Josele’s approach to the game. During Josele’s successful run at the U.S. Amateur, Garcia provided consistent support and advice, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself. Josele recalled, “The most important one was to continue to be myself. That was key for today. And the other one was how to deal with the crowd.” He added, “Sergio has been in that position multiple times, especially on this course, and his insights have helped me tremendously.”

Josele noted that Garcia’s experience, particularly during high-pressure situations like the Ryder Cup, has been invaluable, stating, “Learning from someone who has faced those challenges is a privilege.” This mentorship not only bolsters Josele’s confidence but also strengthens the bond between the two golfers as they navigate the challenges of the sport together.