Sergio Garcia Turns Laughing Stock Over His Quiet U-Turn on DP World Tour: ‘What a Shame’

Sergio García was slapped with a £100,000 fine by the DP World Tour back in June 2022 after playing in LIV Golf events without getting the required release. Instead of settling up, he ignored the fine and didn’t appear for the arbitration hearing. It was a bold move, and it didn’t go unnoticed. A few months later, he withdrew mid-event from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, one of the tour’s flagship tournaments. Then in 2023, he officially resigned from the DP World Tour altogether. These actions made it clear that he no longer wants to be associated with the DP World Tour in the future. But it was quite the opposite!

He was secretly planning to get into the tournament again. He soon realized having a rivalry with the DP World Tour meant he could no longer play in the Ryder Cup. For someone who’s a Ryder Cup legend, that was a big deal. And he did what he had to, he told Golf Magic, “Yeah, it’s all confirmed. I am a member of the DP World Tour again so very happy about it… and obviously have the possibility of being eligible for the Ryder Cup. It’s now just time to play good golf and do some nice things.” In 2024, Garcia reapplied for Tour membership and paid over £100,000 in fines and penalties, all to get himself eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup. That was an impressive move indeed by Garcia!

So now he’s back. And while he may technically be eligible to represent Europe again, it’s hard to ignore how messy this comeback looks. After burning bridges, skipping fines, and walking away from the Tour, García is suddenly playing nice again. And yeah, people are noticing. Fans haven’t welcomed the move with open arms and many find it embarrassing. This kind of flip-flopping rarely plays well in golf or any sport. And as much as he might want to move forward, the mess he left behind is hard to ignore.

Fans Aren’t Buying Sergio García’s Comeback

Sergio García’s decision to rejoin the DP World Tour after resigning in 2023 hasn’t gone well with everyone. While he hopes to make a Ryder Cup return in 2025, fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy, the history, and the noise he made while leaving the Tour in the first place.

One fan brought up the now-infamous hot mic incident during the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship: “If I remember correctly, he was caught on a hot mic saying how much he couldn’t wait to leave the tour.”For fans, it’s hard to take his return seriously after such public disdain.

Another fan questioned the flip-flop, recalling how strongly García had dismissed any willingness to return. “Didn’t he say he wouldn’t play even if the captain called him? This mercenary is one of the worst.” This echoes García’s statements about no longer wanting to play Ryder Cup, which means his current comeback is self-serving. Some reactions were even harsher and read, “ What a shame.” This controversy has left a negative picture that will be tough to erase.

Some fans are still doubtful about how clean the comeback really is. One asked, “Did he pay those fines or are you assuming he did?”While he initially ignored the £100,000 penalty in 2022, he eventually cleared it in 2024 as part of reapplying for Tour membership.

Few fans believe this move signals a bigger shift in his career and say, “He’s def about to leave LIV.” The speculation is that García sees the writing on the wall with LIV’s uncertain future in the Ryder Cup ecosystem and is trying to secure a spot while there’s still time.

All said and done, Sergio García may be back on the DP World Tour roster but the damage to his image is still in play. While the doors to the tour may be open, it’s clear the hearts of many fans are not.