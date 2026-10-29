Sergio Garcia’s PGA Tour Return Faces Major Hurdles After LIV Golf Exit

For Sergio Garcia, leaving LIV Golf may have been the easier part. The bigger question is whether the PGA Tour will ever welcome him back.

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The question arises as Garcia, on Thursday, October 29, ended four years with LIV Golf and opened a new chapter. The 46-year-old announced he now plans to play the DP World Tour in 2027, but one line in his statement drew particular attention: “I’m also keeping my options open for a return to the PGA Tour.”

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However, leaving LIV Golf does not automatically put Garcia on the path back to the PGA Tour.

Leaving LIV Golf Was Only the First Step

Let’s start with the PGA Tour’s current plans to tackle a wave of new players willing to join. Under the PGA Tour’s policy, a one-year suspension is measured from the last LIV event a player competed in.

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For Garcia, that was in August, meaning his earliest return to PGA Tour-sanctioned golf is expected in August 2027. A full season in America is therefore out of reach.

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His LIV exit became official only this month. LIV filed for Chapter 11 on September 8, and the league is now rebuilding as “LIV 2.0” with a $300 million pledge from BC Partners Credit. Garcia’s lawyers asked the bankruptcy court to terminate his contract, and he received notice on October 6 that it was done. A day later, he was still careful about how final the matter was.

By October 9, at the Open de España, he was more forthcoming about a possible return to America: “It’s definitely a possibility.”

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Garcia cannot simply rely on the route Brooks Koepka took earlier this year. The PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program offered a one-off opportunity, and Koepka was the only eligible player to take it. On September 15, Rolapp said the tour was “not currently contemplating a returning-member program.”

Without that option, Garcia would need to follow a longer route, similar to the ones Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed have taken.

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For context, Stenson’s suspension ended on August 25, and he joked about the milestone at the Open, saying, “They removed my ankle bracelet!” He returned as a non-member and is now headed to PGA Tour Champions.

Patrick Reed is the closer comparison. He resigned his PGA Tour membership in 2022 before breaking any tour regulations and became eligible to play as a non-member from August 25. As part of his return, he forfeited his PGA Tour Enterprises equity through 2030. Like Garcia, Reed also looked to the DP World Tour as a route back. He reportedly earned enough in Dubai and Qatar to secure one of the 10 PGA Tour cards available through the Race to Dubai.

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However, the tour has not clarified whether Garcia would face conditions similar to Reed’s equity forfeiture.

There is also the question of whether Garcia can use his career earnings to find another way back.

The Career-Money Exemption

According to Golf Monthly, Garcia ranks 20th on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list, with roughly $55 million in career earnings. Players in the top 50 can use a one-time career-money exemption, but the framework outlined for 2028 limits the opportunity to members who held top-tier Championship Series status the previous season.

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For the first year, players must also make at least 15 PGA Tour starts in 2027. Front Office Sports reported that the requirements would exclude LIV players on the list, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Jon Rahm. With Garcia’s suspension expected to last until August 2027, he appears likely to face the same problem.

That leaves the Race to Dubai as his clearest potential route. Golf.com noted that Garcia could follow Reed and Rahm by finishing in the top 10 next year, although the PGA Tour has not specified how many Championship Series spots the DP World Tour will receive for 2028.

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Getting there will not be easy. Garcia sits outside the world’s top 140, and his last DP World Tour victory came at the 2019 KLM Open. Since being reinstated, he has made seven non-major starts on the circuit. He must also apply for 2027 membership before the November 16 deadline.

History with the PGA Tour

While the Spaniard has a strong performance and earnings record, he has also earned a reputation within the PGA Tour because of his history with the circuit. That history may be one of the bigger struggles he’ll face as he eyes a return.

In May 2022, during the Wells Fargo Championship, Garcia told a rules official, “I can’t wait to leave this tour.”

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The PGA Tour later acknowledged that the official had started timing him too early. A few weeks later, Garcia resigned his membership. When asked about the suspensions handed to LIV players in June, he said, “It doesn’t bother me.”

His departure extended beyond the PGA Tour. After the 2022 Open Championship, Garcia told Spanish reporters he was leaving the DP World Tour because “I want to play where I feel loved.”

Four years later, his conduct at the Masters added another layer to that history. Garcia took a divot out of the second tee and snapped his driver against a cooler, earning the first code-of-conduct warning in the tournament’s history. He apologized two days later.

The Ryder Cup May Be His Biggest Motivation

Beyond the PGA Tour, Garcia has another major goal in sight. He is Europe’s all-time leading Ryder Cup scorer, with 28.5 points across 10 appearances, but he hasn’t played since 2021, when he went 3-0 alongside Rahm.

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Garcia has said he will do everything possible to earn a place on Luke Donald’s team for 2027. But even that ambition comes with complications. A 2017 DP World Tour regulation bars players who give up membership or fail to meet the minimum event requirements from captaining or vice-captaining Europe. A playing spot, meanwhile, depends on Garcia regaining his card and earning enough points.

His statement ended with a line that sums up the challenge ahead:

“In golf, everything is earned, and nothing is given.”

Garcia’s suspension is expected to end in August 2027, just a month before the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor. The DP World Tour offers a potential route back to the PGA Tour, but Garcia must first prove he can still compete at the highest level and earn his way back.