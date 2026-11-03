Sergio Garcia’s Ryder Cup Captaincy Hopes Suffer Major Blow As DP World Tour CEO Holds Firm on 2017 Rule

Sergio Garcia has spent the last four years on the outskirts of Europe’s biggest stage. Last week, he tried to talk his way back in. As LIV Golf limped through bankruptcy, he announced his exit and said he was ‘proud to call it home again’ on the DP World Tour. Surely, it sounded like the opening line of a comeback story. But the man who runs that home has other ideas.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an interview with The Scotsman, DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings was asked whether members were right to be irked by LIV stars suddenly talking about coming home, or whether some players deserved the status they had earned over the years. His answer was measured in tone but firm in substance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I listen to what players say, and I understand the sensitivity. It’s got to be as fair as it can be and as merit-based as it can be, but there is probably no perfect solution. Regardless of who the players are, they’ve got to prove themselves in the system. I understand what some players are saying because things have been said in the past.”

When asked whether returning LIV players remained eligible for Ryder Cup captaincies, Kinnings was equally firm, confirming that the 2017 rule was here to stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rule as it stands is that you have to have been in continuous membership to be considered for Captaincy. This was introduced in 2017. Nobody even knew what LIV was then. Everyone believes it was done as a reaction to LIV, but the truth is it wasn’t. We’ve spoken to the Tournament Committee, and they are very firm in their view that this rule should remain. We respect that.”

A closer look makes it clear that Kinnings is not slamming the door on anyone, but he remains firm that nobody will receive special treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, for context, these comments come days after Garcia made his own bold move to leave LIV 2.0 and pursue a comeback. Moreover, he was very clear about what he was trying to chase: the next chapter of his career built around Europe, the majors, and one more Ryder Cup.

He said, “I’m also keeping my options open for a return to the PGA Tour. In golf, everything is earned, and nothing is given.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the rules, the regulation was introduced in January 2017. It states that players cannot be European Ryder Cup captain or vice-captain if they decline DP World Tour membership or fail to meet the minimum participation requirements in any season. It took effect from 2018 onwards. Interestingly, the rule was already in place before players made the move to LIV. So they knew what was at stake when they left.

For the same reasons, discussions with the players have also been heated. Paul McGinley, for example, who captained Europe in 2014, does not expect anyone to bend. He sees “no enthusiasm” from the Players’ Committee to lift the exclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Garcia, the rules were already clear when he made the move to LIV in June 2022. He had dropped his PGA Tour card in protest, putting his Ryder Cup future in question from day one. But even after joining LIV, he remained hopeful of finding a way to represent Europe. At LIV’s first Toronto event, he expressed that hope but acknowledged that “that’s not going to depend on us now.”

Within weeks, however, his optimism had faded. He later made his position clear: “I’m not going to be where they don’t want me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2023, Garcia resigned from his DP World Tour membership alongside Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Richard Bland. The tour said their resignations, along with the sanctions imposed, were “consequences of their own choices.” That resignation ultimately made Garcia ineligible for a future Ryder Cup captaincy.

Whether any of those goals materialize remains uncertain. But Kinnings has made it clear that the issue goes beyond golf.

The DP World Tour’s wider responsibility

The Tour, he argued, also has a responsibility to the members who stayed through the uncertainty. That is a major reason why its position on the rule remains unchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But we also have to protect the Tour against an entity who spent, so we are told, over $7 billion, with one of their aims being to ‘destroy the DP World Tour.’ I have heard that from so many different people they talked to, who I have known for over 30 years within the game and who I trust implicitly.

“Myself and everyone at the DP World Tour has a duty to our members to protect our Tour. We are proud of that and are proud that we treat everyone who works for the Tour, whether that be staff, suppliers, contractors, or everyone, with respect and dignity. We pay them and pay them on time. We look out for everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments also reinforce the stance he took in October, when he told BBC Sport that players would have to make a choice and that those intending to join LIV 2.0 would not receive DP World Tour membership for 2027. The message has remained consistent: the Tour is not prepared to compromise its position or overlook the members who stayed.

Ultimately, the consequences are particularly personal for Garcia. Jon Rahm had once suggested that his compatriot could captain Europe in 2031. But with Kinnings reaffirming a rule that directly affects that possibility, the dream looks increasingly distant unless the Tour changes its position.