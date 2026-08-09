7 Champions, 9 Majors: The Definitive Ranking of 2026’s Major Golf Performances

Seven champions in nine major championships this year across both men’s and women’s golf have left one question hounding the minds of every golf fan. Who actually delivered the best major performance of 2026?

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There’s no denying that winning a major is the ultimate achievement in golf, regardless of which one it is. But it is also true that not every major victory carries the same weight. Some champions may survive brutal conditions while others may produce historic rounds. From their dominance to consistency across majors, there’s a lot that makes a particular major championship win better than others.

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Therefore, while trophy count holds importance, this ranking weighs the quality of the victory, the difficulty of the test, the strength of the field, and much more. So, who had the strongest major season of them all? Let’s find out.

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#7. Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox’s Open Championship win is one of the season’s best comeback performances. He opened with a 74 and was out of contention. However, he then shot 66 and a historic 62 before closing with 68. His final 36-hole total of 130 was reported as the lowest in Open Championship history. His third round of 62 tied the lowest round ever recorded in a men’s major.

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Cameron Young finished only one shot behind Fox, who finished with a 10-under 270. Young’s final-round 64 gave him the clubhouse lead, but the New Zealander’s final-hole birdie helped him claim the title.

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Fox also became only the third New Zealander to win a men’s major, after Bob Charles and Michael Campbell. His putting was the best aspect of his performance, as he gained 3.94 strokes on the greens during the final round.

Despite a strong comeback, he is last on this list not because of dismissal of his win but because the course conditions were surprisingly easier. The Royal Birkdale test was not challenging enough, as shown by the scoring variance compared to standard Open Championship conditions. While his round of 62 is unforgettable, the course conditions were not that challenging, and he didn’t have a sustained round-to-round dominance like McIlroy or Clark.

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#6. Shiho Kuwaki

Shiho Kuwaki scored five under par 279 across the four rounds at the AIG Women’s Open to win the final LPGA major of the season. Her victory is the strongest breakthrough story on the entire list because this was also her first LPGA title. Kuwaki is a JLPGA contender who does not play regularly against a strong field.

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Despite the limited exposure and harsh course conditions featuring brutal gorse, deep bunkers, and heavy coastal winds at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, she came out with a victory. The most noteworthy part of her round was the two-hole playoff. She held her nerves against Esther Henseleit, who is a regular LPGA Tour contender, to claim her maiden major win.

#5. Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai became the first English PGA Champion since Jim Barnes in 1919. He broke this 107-year streak with rounds of 70-69-67-65 to finish nine-under 271. These rounds show consistent improvement across the four days. His final round of five-under 65 is what helped Rai separate himself from the chaos, as 43 players were within six shots of the lead entering the final round.

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Rai, too, was being chased by elite professionals, including Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley, who both finished three shots below the Englishman. Amid the nerve-wracking final round, Aaron Rai was constantly improving his execution. He hit seven of the final eight fairways, didn’t score a bogey in the final ten holes, and claimed two spectacular putts that changed the course of his win.

Rai first hit a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-five ninth and then a 68-foot birdie at the par-3 17th.

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Beyond the PGA, Rai showed consistency across the other majors: a T11 at the US Open, a solo 48th at the Masters, and a missed cut by one shot at The Open. This consistency won him the inaugural Rory McIlroy Award, which is given to a DP World Tour star who secures the most Race to Dubai ranking points across the four majors.

#4. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark carded rounds of 64-69-70-73 to finish four-under 276. He took an early lead with an opening round of six-under 64 and maintained the advantage throughout for a wire-to-wire win for his second US Open title. But his case depends much more on course and mental toughness than this consistency.

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Fans heckled him throughout the round: some for his misbehavior at the US Open 2025, others because they wanted Scottie Scheffler, his playing partner, to win and complete the career Grand Slam on his 30th birthday.

To make things worse for Clark, he was being chased by world-class golfers like Sam Burns (-3), Tom Kim (-1), and Scottie Scheffler (E). Despite chants of “Don’t choke, Wyndham!” “Get in the bunker!” and more, Clark held his nerves and maintained the lead to dominate a course where the field scoring average was four-over par per round.

In fact, out of 654 players who have teed off at Shinnecock Hills as part of the US Open, only three had scored under par until 2025:

Raymond Floyd (one-under in 1986)

Retief Goosen (four-under in 2004)

Phil Mickelson (two-under in 2004)

This year, too, only three could manage an under-par score, which speaks volumes about the brutal Shinnecock Hills test.

#3. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy, who won the Masters last year to complete his career Grand Slam, has long battled first-tee nerves at Augusta National, a struggle he repeated this season. But despite those nerves, he went on to defend his title with a wire-to-wire win at the first major of the season with a one-shot victory over the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

With this win, the Northern Irishman joined Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods as the only players to win consecutive Masters titles. It also tied him with Nick Faldo, Lee Trevino, and Phil Mickelson at six major titles.

But these records and historical significance aren’t the only things that make this win worthy of No. 3 on the list. So too were the roller-coaster rounds and the entertainment value the event had for the patrons and those watching digitally.

Rory McIlroy started with a blistering 67-65 (132). This got him a six-stroke margin at the halfway mark, the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history. However, it all came down to nothing because of his third-round 73. In the final round, McIlroy was chased by some of the biggest names in the sport. Scottie Scheffler finished just one shot short of him, while Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Young, and Russell Henley were all just two shots short of him.

The drama peaked on the 72nd hole. Rory McIlroy hit his tee shot wild, which landed in a bunker. But he recovered from that and held his nerve to claim the Green Jacket.

#2. Haeran Ryu

The LPGA star has something in common with Korda. She too won two majors, but they were the last two: KMPG and Amundi.

The South Korean professional carded rounds of 73-64-68-70 for 13-under 275 to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine, her maiden major title. But the win didn’t come easy; Ryu battled in a weather-delayed final round. She then finished tied with Brooke Henderson at the Amundi Evian Championship after regulation rounds, forcing the game into a sudden-death playoff. Ryu claimed her second major title in just three weeks with a birdie.

“Before these three weeks, I didn’t have a major championship. Now two in a row. I’m so happy. I can’t believe it,” Ryu said in the post-game conference.

Ryu did more than win the Amundi Evian Championship; she set the record for the lowest single-round score in major championship history with an 11-under 60 in the third round. It was a bogey-free round with nine birdies and an eagle. The previous record holders, Hyo Joo Kim (2014), Leona Maguire (2021), and Jeung-eun Lee (2021), had all carded these rounds at the Amundi Evian Championship.

It also gave her a 54-hole total of 194, another LPGA major record.

What’s special about these wins is that they came after minor back surgery. The surgery sidelined Ryu from playing competitive golf for a month before she returned to play in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

#1. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda‘s 2024 season—seven LPGA titles—was dominant. But 2026 may rival it. This is the first time she has won two majors in a single season, and both were the first two on the calendar!

After a dream start—a win and three consecutive runners-up—Korda displayed pure dominance at Memorial Park. Carding rounds of 65-65-70-70, Korda scored 18-under 270 for a five-shot margin win at the Chevron Championship. It was her largest winning margin at a major: 5 strokes!

Her performance at the U.S. Women’s Open was quite different, showcasing her comeback skills. While playing at Riviera, she recovered from an opening 73 with consecutive 67s before shooting a 69 to win by one over Gaby Lopez and Charley Hull.

Korda achieved two feats with these wins. First, she became the first American professional to win the first two majors of the season since Pat Bradley in 1986. And second, she became the first American to win the U.S. Women’s Open while ranked No. 1 since the Rolex rankings began in 2006.

These two wins are just highlights of her season; it’s her consistency that makes her the obvious choice for 1st place. Barring the Amundi Evian Championship, where she missed the cut for the first time in 35 events, her season was perfect. Let’s not forget the exceptional T8 finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and her T4 finish at the AIG Women’s Open.

That’s our rundown for the seven major winners this season. Do let us know if you agree with this or would have ranked them in a different order.