$780M Giant Sets Sights on Golf’s Future With Game-Changing New Investment

The indoor golf simulator market is set to double by 2033, reaching nearly $4 billion. But growth has outpaced infrastructure. There’s no universal standard for scoring, no credible way to verify competition, and no system everyone trusts. GameAbove Sports is backing PLATFORM Golf to build that system.

The company recently announced that it is investing in PLATFORM Golf, moving forward with plans it had discussed for several months. In the past the GameAbove has put money into golf courses, worked with Golf Traveller, and helped college programs. This investment is mostly about the technical layer that might make off-course golf more consistent. GameAbove has been in the expanding marketplace since more and more golfers are selecting simulators over traditional courses, especially during the off-season.

PLATFORM Golf may now use GameAbove Sports’ bigger network of golf courses, collaborations with schools like Eastern Michigan University, and international travel partners like Golf Traveller. Eastern Michigan University could be the first college to fully use this technology.

The goal of this agreement is to speed up the use of PLATFORM Golf’s technology and improve off-course play that is verified, based on data, and ready for competition.

“PLATFORM Golf is approaching the sport with a level of rigor and long-term vision that aligns with our investment strategy,” said Adam Squire, director of sports operations for GameAbove Sports. “As off-course and simulator golf continue to grow, the industry needs standardized performance models, verified scoring, and credible competition structures. PLATFORM Golf is positioned to deliver that foundation, and we look forward to supporting its advancement across the global golf ecosystem.”

The system isn’t limited to only simulating. PLATFORM Golf is working on its Slope Simulation Gateway (SSG) technology. This system mimics real putting mechanics, supports full swings, and simulates uneven lying on the course to evaluate how well players are doing.

It will also give certified handicaps for playing off the course, keep track of performance accurately, and support tournament forms that meet USGA and R&A rules. Besides the hardware, PLATFORM Golf aims to be the main source for verified data on competition and performance in off-course golf.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 24: A general view of golf balls at the driving range before the first round of the 2023 Tour Championship on August 24, 2023 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 24 PGA, Golf Herren – TOUR Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23082440

“The investment from GameAbove Sports allows us to accelerate development and expand our role in shaping the future of competitive off-course golf,” said Thomas Hackett, CEO of PLATFORM Golf. “GameAbove brings strategic perspective, industry connections, and a commitment to innovation that aligns with our mission. Together, we intend to establish off-course play as a credible and standardized extension of the modern golf experience.”

GameAbove Sports plans to grow its presence in golf in 2026. It will launch a new golf equipment investment in the first quarter of the year. This move is part of its strategy to support innovation, performance, and accessibility in the sport. A $780M company’s investment shows how the golf business is changing.

While some organizations are focusing on technology and innovation, others are changing old alliances that don’t fit with their goals anymore.

Topgolf’s sale marks a shift in the golf industry

Callaway, a golf equipment manufacturer, and Topgolf, a social golf entertainment brand, are ending their partnership. Callaway will sell a controlling stake in Topgolf to the private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners for about $1.1 billion. It will end the 20-year-old partnership in the industry.

Callaway first invested in Topgolf in 2006 and took full ownership after a merger in 2020. This merger occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the sport gained popularity. However, Topgolf’s growth did not meet expectations, and the stock price has fallen significantly since then.

As a result, Callaway’s leaders looked for new options last year. After exploring options, they have now chosen to sell rather than spin off Topgolf separately.

Under the new deal, Callaway will keep a 40% stake in Topgolf and its Toptracer ball-tracking business, while Leonard Green will acquire 60% of the company. Leonard Green already owned a small stake in Topgolf and has experience in growing service-oriented brands.

Callaway expects to receive about $770 million in cash when the sale closes, which should happen in the first quarter of 2026. CEO Chip Brewer said this deal is good for shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders. It will also allow Callaway to focus more on making golf equipment and promoting an active lifestyle.

The trajectory is changing, and only time will tell whether the decisions are worth it or not.