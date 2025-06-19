$700 Million PGA Tour Deal on Jordan Spieth’s Mind as He Sends Clear Message to New CEO Brian Rolapp

“We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp.” With those words, Commissioner Jay Monahan set the tone for what many are calling the most pivotal leadership change in modern PGA Tour history. Rolapp, an NFL media veteran credited with reshaping how pro football reaches fans, now steps into the Tour’s CEO role at a critical juncture: as the sport prepares for the 2030 expiration of its current $700 million-per-year media rights deal with CBS and NBC.

For Monahan, the hire signals the start of a new era—one where he’ll gradually hand over daily operations to Rolapp over an 18-month transition. “Brian is the singular future leader of the PGA Tour…” Monahan told Sports Business Journal, confirming Rolapp’s leadership will drive the Tour’s commercial future. And with tensions still lingering from recent player disputes and rival leagues, the PGA Tour couldn’t have picked a more battle-tested media strategist to steer the ship.

That optimism was clear in Jordan Spieth’s comments this week at the Travelers Championship, where he’d just met with Rolapp. “I mean, just seems like there is some good momentum right now,” Spieth said after their conversation. Speaking with Golf Channel, Spieth emphasized how much is riding on the Tour’s next media negotiations: “Given that was his specialty on the NFL side, I think he did a great job explaining what he did there and what he has to learn in the time being.” Spieth’s words reflect a player mindset that’s never been more business-savvy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After all, the Tour’s blockbuster 2020 media rights renewal was a landmark: a nine-year, $ 700 M-per-year deal that locked in PGA Tour weekends on CBS and NBC through 2030, introduced ESPN+ streaming coverage, and massively expanded digital reach. It also doubled player earnings and reshaped how fans consume golf, with nearly 4,000 hours of streaming per season.

AD

Now, with that deal entering its final stretch, the next contract will define how the Tour competes with streaming giants and emerging sports platforms. “Jay has been awesome in the process, too,” Jordan Spieth added, praising Monahan’s leadership in recruiting Rolapp and laying the groundwork for a seamless transition. “I think those two together, as they work through the next year and a half, the transition period, I think there is a lot of upside in a world of golf that has obviously been in a crazy place the last couple of years.”

Jordan Spieth isn’t the only player thinking about the future. Collin Morikawa, another rising star, echoed those sentiments this week: “I think it is someone who is strong and confident in what they do and what they believe in, right? I think in today’s world, that’s all we could ask for—someone who believes in the product, believes in us as players.”

For Morikawa, Rolapp’s NFL experience offers an even bigger edge: “At the end of the day, it is what we are doing for the fans, and he has a good perspective for that given his background with the media and marketing side of the NFL.” As players eye their futures and potential media windfalls, many see Rolapp as the right leader at the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Players rally behind the new CEO

The PGA Tour community is buzzing with anticipation over Rolapp’s appointment, with many praising his vision and leadership skills. Tiger Woods, a member of the PGA Tour’s Board of Directors, is already swinging into action with praise for Rolapp, saying, “Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans. He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL. I’m excited about what’s ahead—and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the TOUR in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport.”

These comments come as a surprise, considering Woods has been mostly out of the public eye. After suffering a ruptured Achilles in March and mourning the tragic loss of his mother, Woods hasn’t teed it up in months. His last big on-screen moment came unexpectedly during the U.S. Open final round at Oakmont, when NBC filled a rain delay with archive footage of Woods’ legendary 2008 U.S. Open win at Torrey Pines, sparking a wave of nostalgia among fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Other Tour stars are also voicing their confidence. Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau—who have all served on Tour committees—expressed optimism about Rolapp’s leadership, particularly his ability to bring “new blood” and innovative ideas to the table. As Schauffele put it in a player meeting, “We need a clear path forward—and Rolapp gets that.” The PGA Tour’s future may be in flux, but with a $700 million media rights clock ticking and players publicly backing Rolapp, one thing is clear: the stakes and expectations have never been higher.