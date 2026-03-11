7x PGA Tour Champ Highlights Critical Flaw in Tiger Woods’s Schedule Shake-Up Plans

For three years, the PGA Tour has been reacting. There have been elevated events, limited fields, no-cut formats, and bigger purses. Now comes the version that might be permanent: a revamped schedule in 2027, and one of golf’s most respected voices, 7x PGA Tour winner Peter Jacobsen, is sounding the alarm before the ink dries.

“It’s a huge gamble trying to remake the PGA Tour. I’ve read a lot of the players saying, ‘We all know the PGA Tour has to change,’ and I ask the question, ‘Why?’ It was working really well before, and if the players wanted to have tournaments where the good players play more often together, they have that at LIV. Go join LIV,” said Jacobsen, criticizing the idea of restructuring the calendar to cluster top players more frequently.

Jacobsen also warned that cutting events could weaken the charitable and community foundations that many long-standing tournaments rely on, and it is absolutely correct. Take the Sony Open, for instance.

It is one of the PGA Tour’s longest-running events and a fixture of the Hawaiian swing since 1965 and is reportedly to be eliminated under the 2027 restructuring plan. The Sony Open raises money through Friends of Hawaii Charities, with support from the Hawaii Community Foundation, to help local nonprofits that serve individuals with special needs and families in need across the islands. Brian Rolapp calls the concept at the center of the debate “scarcity,” so it surely won’t be the last name on the list.

This move did not happen in a vacuum. When LIV Golf began pulling marquee names in 2023, the Tour responded with Signature Events, guaranteeing stronger fields and larger purses. It was damage control dressed as innovation. By 2024, limited fields and no-cut formats had quietly become the norm across the calendar. Then, in August 2025, Rolapp gave the direction a name at the Tour Championship, calling it “scarcity.”

What began as a reaction to an outside threat has slowly become the Tour’s own blueprint. The restructuring under discussion would cut the Tour’s annual slate of roughly 45 to 46 events down to somewhere between 20 and 25. The idea is straightforward: fewer tournaments means stronger fields, which means bigger television numbers and a product that feels more consequential week to week.

Alongside the schedule reduction, the Tour is also exploring a shift toward major American cities—New York, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia—and a summer-heavy calendar that would give the circuit room to breathe without going head-to-head against the NFL, NBA, and NHL. And also, the big names are playing against each other more instead of skipping regular events.

Tiger Woods, one of the more influential voices in discussions about the Tour’s future, has clearly articulated the case for the new model. He argued that pulling back on volume could actually drive more attention to the remaining events, reasoning that a shorter window of competition naturally commands more focus from fans.

“We’re trying to figure out what is the best schedule possible so we can create the best fields and have the most viewership and also the most fan involvement,” Woods said.

Others see a different risk in that math. Sam Saunders, who carries forward the legacy of his grandfather Arnold Palmer at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, pushed back on the notion that a leaner tour serves the game’s broader competitive health. He pointed to how fiercely players fight just to earn and keep a tour card and recalled that Palmer himself believed in throwing the doors open, not narrowing them.

“I would love to see more guys here. There are so many great players. It’s so hard to see some of the names that aren’t here sometimes,” Saunders said.

The comparison to LIV Golf looms over it all. That circuit was built on exactly the blueprint now being debated: a compact schedule, intimate fields, and guaranteed matchups between the game’s biggest names at virtually every stop. The skepticism, it turns out, runs well beyond one man’s opinion.

Insiders don’t support the PGA Tour’s scarcity philosophy

The skepticism runs deeper than just one generation. Former Tour commissioner Deane Beman, who built the circuit into a powerhouse, never needed Jack Nicklaus in every city to make it work, but the Tour thrived anyway.

“I don’t think he ever played in Hartford,” Beman noted.

Veteran agent Mac Barnhardt argues the scarcity logic simply doesn’t hold. The majors already own golf’s biggest audiences, and chasing that model for regular Tour events will only cannibalize what little broad viewership remains.

Barnhardt also invoked Tiger Woods, not as a blueprint but as a warning. Woods transcended demographics in ways no schedule tweak can manufacture.

Restructuring the calendar won’t conjure another 15x major winner. It will just leave fewer events behind when the experiment falls short.

Curtis Strange directly addresses the competitive nature of the argument. Weekend cuts aren’t just about formatting; they’re about accountability, as golf is a different sport than football. Golf’s not a six-month audience thing.

Stripping away that weekly drama, he warns, risks turning proud legacy events into little more than warm-up acts.