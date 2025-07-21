7 Unbelievable Stats from Scottie Scheffler’s Royal Portrush Win You May Have Missed

Scottie Scheffler stood on the 18th green at Royal Portrush, Claret Jug in hand, as his 15-month-old son Bennett tried to toddle up the slope toward his dad. The little guy face-planted halfway up the hill, drawing laughs from the crowd and a huge smile from his father. “I don’t think he’s ever been up a hill that big before,” Scheffler said with a chuckle. It was the perfect ending to an imperfect round that somehow resulted in pure perfection—his fourth major championship and a place in golf history that most fans completely missed.

Scheffler’s dominant four-stroke victory sent shockwaves through the golf world. His 17-under total sealed the third leg of the Grand Slam. However, while everyone celebrated his commanding performance, most fans missed some truly mind-blowing statistics that make this win historically significant.

Scottie Scheffler Joins Ben Hogan and Tiger Woods in Multiple Major Domination

Scheffler achieved something that hadn’t been done in 25 years. He joined Hogan and Woods as the only players to win multiple majors by four-plus strokes in one season.

Hogan accomplished this feat in his legendary 1953 campaign. He won the Masters by five strokes, the U.S. Open by six strokes, and the British Open by four strokes. Meanwhile, Woods matched this dominance in his historic 2000 season. Specifically, he captured the U.S. Open by a record 15 strokes and the British Open by eight.

Now, Scheffler has joined this elite group. Indeed, his five-stroke PGA Championship victory at Quail Hollow, combined with his four-stroke Royal Portrush triumph, puts him in rarified air.

Scottie Scheffler Matches Tiger’s Exact Timeline to Greatness

Here’s where things get wild. Scheffler took exactly 1,197 days to reach his fourth major victory. This perfectly matches Tiger Woods‘s timeline from his first to fourth major.

Woods won his first major at the 1997 Masters on April 13. Then, he captured his fourth at the 2000 Open Championship on July 23. Meanwhile, Scheffler won his first Masters on April 10, 2022. Subsequently, he claimed his fourth major at Royal Portrush on July 20, 2025. Both players needed precisely 1,197 days, and both started with Masters victories and reached their fourth major at The Open.

His record-setting second round of 64 marked the lowest major round of his career and demonstrated this elite trajectory perfectly. Ultimately, such precise statistical alignment rarely occurs in professional sports.

Scottie Scheffler First to Win The Open with Final-Round Double Bogey Since 2007

Scheffler made history by overcoming adversity that would derail most players. Specifically, he double-bogeyed the par-4 eighth hole in the final round after finding a fairway bunker. Then, he clipped the lip, trying to escape.

Only one player had won The Open after making a final-round double bogey since 2007. Previously, Padraig Harrington accomplished this feat at Carnoustie. Nevertheless, Scheffler showed championship mettle by immediately bouncing back. He drained a five-foot birdie on the ninth hole. Later, he added another birdie at the 12th from eight feet. His recovery demonstrated the mental toughness that separates champions from contenders.

Scottie Scheffler’s Perfect Record Converting 54-Hole Major Leads

Scheffler maintained his flawless record when holding 54-hole leads in majors. Indeed, he’s now three-for-three in this crucial statistic. This puts him in incredibly exclusive company.

Since the first Masters in 1934, only four players converted their first four opportunities with 54-hole leads. Tiger Woods leads this group with 14 consecutive conversions. Peter Thomson managed five, while Jack Nicklaus and Brooks Koepka each converted four.

Scheffler’s perfect record reflects his ability to close under ultimate pressure. His composure sets him apart from talented players who struggle with maintaining weekend leads.

Scottie Scheffler is the First Player in 153 Years to Win the First Four Majors by Three-Plus Strokes

This statistic absolutely boggles the mind. Scheffler became the first player since John Henry Taylor in 1871 to win his first four majors by three or more strokes. That’s a 153-year gap!

His margins tell the story perfectly. First, he won the 2022 Masters by three strokes. Next, he captured the 2024 Masters by four. Then, he dominated the 2025 PGA Championship by five. Finally, he sealed Royal Portrush by four strokes.

Scottie Scheffler Becomes the Fourth Player Ever to Shoot 68 or Better All Four Rounds

Scheffler joined an incredibly exclusive club with his consistent scoring. His rounds of 68-64-67-68 made him just the fourth player in The Open Championship history to break 69 in every round.

The previous three were Collin Morikawa in 2021, Henrik Stenson in 2016, and Jesper Parnevik in 1994. Therefore, achieving this feat requires exceptional ball-striking and course management over four days.

Scottie Scheffler Joins Golf’s Mount Rushmore Before Age 30

Scheffler joined Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tiger Woods as the only players to win the Masters, PGA Championship, and Open Championship before turning 30. At 29, he achieved what golf’s greatest legends had accomplished.

This exclusive group represents golf’s ultimate achievers. Scheffler now has the chance to complete the Grand Slam at the 2026 U.S. Open. Remarkably, that tournament concludes on June 21—his 30th birthday.

These seven statistics reveal just how historic Scheffler’s Royal Portrush victory truly was. Which stat surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments below!