$17.3-Million PGA Tour Investment Signals a Major Tourism Power Move

Essentials Inside The Story Bermuda Tourism Authority's latest move signals a long term commitment to Golf.

What has pushed the BDA to invest in the Championship?

With a clear focus on improvement, the Championship event will move to a different slot, ensuring better daylight, improved turf quality, and a higher quality of broadcast.

2019 changed Bermuda’s tourism playbook. The PGA Tour arrived at Port Royal Golf Course for the first time. It was a test of its potential. Six years and multiple Championships later, Bermuda isn’t testing anymore, it’s committing!

According to reports, the Bermuda Tourism Authority announced more than $32 million in tourism contracts. About $17.35 million of that money will be used to continue its title sponsorship of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship through 2028. This long-term commitment makes sports tourism a key part of Bermuda’s strategy.

Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish hosts the Championship every fall. Since the first event in 2019, it has become a significant stop on the PGA Tour schedule, drawing international players and putting Bermuda on the global golf map. The island has gone from zero PGA Tour presence to hosting one of the circuit’s established autumn events.

The investment directly addresses Bermuda’s problem with seasonal visitors. Hosting a PGA Tour tournament pulls in tourists from around the world in the fall and shoulder months, when the island usually has fewer visitors.

Bermuda has long had trouble with seasonal tourism. A lot of tourists visit the Island in the summer, but that number falls during fall and winter. In October, when tourism is usually quiet, hosting a PGA Tour event brings in tourists. Hotels are busier. Restaurants are bustling. Businesses in the area earn a stable income instead of the boom-and-bust cycles they struggled with for years.

The economic impact is also measurable. Past Championships generated tens of millions of dollars in tourist spending on food, lodging, transportation, and entertainment. People who come to tournaments stay longer and spend more than regular tourists. A 2023 KPMG report provided real statistics: the Championship that year generated $17.7M.

Global broadcast coverage adds a new layer. Millions of people across the world may see Bermuda’s courses and luxury facilities on the PGA Tour. It’s high-end marketing that cannot be bought at any price. This visibility gives Bermuda a stronger competitive edge over other high-end destinations that are also trying to attract wealthy guests.

Notably, the authorities are all set to host the PGA Tour again this season.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 26′ — Strategic scheduling for maximum impact

The 2026 Championship is moving to a better spot on the calendar. The event will run from October 19-25, with competitive rounds at Port Royal from October 22-25. This shift gives players more daylight and better weather conditions.

A year ago, PGA Tour executives met with the tournament’s organizers and gave them a stern warning: make Port Royal better or risk losing players’ enthusiasm. The Bermuda Tourism Authority listened.

The same PGA official who had raised concerns during the 2025 event praised the significant improvement. The players noticed it too. Even Adam Schenk, who won $1.08 million from a $6 million total purse, was happy with the course conditions. The facilities were changed by Port Royal chairman Jason Wade and his crew, showing that Bermuda is serious about its PGA Tour commitment.

Moving the event to earlier in the fall addresses issues with both daylight and turf quality. The new dates mean more daylight, which makes the layout play more fairly and look better on television, and makes it more appealing to spectators watching live.

Locking in these dates well in advance helps travel partners, sponsors, and overseas media plan more effectively. It also helps with early bookings and deals. This kind of proactive planning shows that sporting events are now a big part of Bermuda’s tourism planning, not just an afterthought.