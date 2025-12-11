$73 Million PGA Tour Pro Beats Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to Top Most-Searched Athletes List

Essentials Inside The Story The article focuses on Justin Rose's presence in Google's 'Most Searched Athletes' list. It also sheds light on how Tiger Woods' dominance came to an end the previous year.

With the year 2025 coming to an end, Google has recently released its list of the Top-10 most searched athletes. And well, looking at the only golfer on the list, the fans got quite a shock. As soon as the news came out, golf fans could not help but scratch their heads. There is a pretty valid point for the fans to be surprised because the only golfer to feature in Google’s Top-10 most searched athletes in 2025 is none other than Justin Rose, who beat the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Notably, the list is led by the Cleveland Browns’ star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. Now, coming back to Rose, this outcome was pretty outrageous as the 45-year-old PGA Tour pro did not win a single Major championship this year. On the contrary, the two biggest names in the golf world, McIlroy and Scheffler, had some incredible achievements this year. Scheffler is the No. 1 golfer at the moment and also won two Majors this year. Yet, he could not make it to the coveted list.

Another shocking exclusion was that of McIlroy. Apart from winning the Ryder Cup this year, the Northern Irish star also completed his career Grand Slam. Surprisingly, he, too, was not googled enough to make it to the top-10. Meanwhile, looking at Rose’s performance, he had quite a decent campaign. Firstly, Rose lost the Masters via a playoff to Rory McIlroy. Next up, playing in the Ryder Cup, Rose, whose career earnings have amounted to $73 million, put up a stellar show to help Team Europe seal the deal.

That’s not all. Rose also put the icing on the cake by winning a FedEx Cup playoff event this year. But even then, taking into account all of his accolades, most fans did not think Rose would feature as one of the most searched golfers. In fact, when Golf Digest released its list of top 25 newsmakers, the 45-year-old was nowhere to be found.

While Rose will certainly celebrate his moment of glory, the golf world will be searching for answers for a long time. Meanwhile, speaking of notable exclusions, someone who was on the same list (US-based) for 20 consecutive years, the legend, Tiger Woods, did not make it to the list this time around.

How, after two long decades, Tiger Woods’ long Google search dominance came to an end

For two long decades, one name has reigned supreme in the sport. Tiger Woods was consistently ranked at the top in Google Trends as the most searched golfer. But last year, after twenty years, another American golfer got the better of him.

Scottie Scheffler, who has now secured the top rank in the official World Golf Rankings, beat Woods in 2024. But as it appears, Scheffler failed to hold on to his position, as this year, the American got beaten by the Englishman in the race for being the most searched golfer of the year.

For 20 years, it was tough for everyone else to beat the 82-time PGA Tour winner. In 2024 as well, Woods garnered 99.1 percent search interest, and Scheffler managed to overtake him with a 100 percent. Now, with Justin Rose beating the legend and the top-ranked icon, it will be interesting to see if he can feature on this list for a long duration.