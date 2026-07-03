‘Shaking Like a Leaf’: Pro Golfer Opens Up on Emotional DP World Tour Debut Amid Wife’s Health Crisis

It’s been an emotional ride for Brad Dalke. A cascade of disasters hit the YouTube golfer in December 2025: two miscarriages, monocular blindness, and a septal defect. But despite the adversities, the 2015 Junior PGA Championship winner carried on, making the most of what life offered him. After leaving ‘Good Good Golf,’ he got the chance to tee off at the BMW International Open on Thursday, July 2. The 28-year-old enjoyed a dream-like DP World Tour debut at Golfclub München Eichenried after receiving a sponsor invitation. Following the second round on Friday, he spoke with Flushing It about his mindset.

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“Obviously, I didn’t have a goal coming into this week. I just wanted to have some fun and enjoy it. And obviously, shooting 66 is pretty fun, so that helps the cause. Yesterday, that first tee shot, I was shaking like a leaf. Coming down the last few holes too. I try not to look at leaderboards, but it’s hard not to miss them out there, and I see my name up there for the first time.

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“It’s very nervy, but I also love these moments. I love playing in front of big crowds and big opportunities. It’s been fun.”

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His opening round proved why. Dalke carded a solid 3-under 69 to open the tournament. The former amateur standout posted four birdies and one bogey on Thursday. More impressively, he nearly aced the par-3 second hole and sat comfortably inside the cut line, just five strokes behind the early lead of round one.

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When Friday arrived with the second round, he carded a strong 6-under 66. The highlights from his round were seven birdies and one bogey. Not to forget the clutch birdie on the final hole. This performance moved him to 9-under par overall, 135 total, and into a tie for third place.

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His pedigree explains the composure. Dalke won the 2015 Junior PGA Championship, finished runner-up in the 2016 U.S. Amateur, led Oklahoma to the 2017 NCAA title, and competed in the 2017 Masters and U.S. Open as an amateur.

He turned pro in 2019, playing events on the Korn Ferry Tour. In 2023, he joined Good Good Golf’s YouTube channel, gaining popularity until his wife’s health crisis forced his departure.

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Brad Dalke opens up on struggles before the DP World Tour

Abbie endured extreme hardships over the past year, which is why the YouTuber had to leave Good Good Golf. The couple, who got hitched on June 5, 2025, suffered two miscarriages in the same year. A day after her second miscarriage on December 1, Abbie experienced an ocular stroke that left her temporarily blind and caused permanent vision loss in her left eye.

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Doctors diagnosed her and discovered a day later that the cause of her stroke was a hole in her heart. Abbie underwent surgery on June 1. According to Adam Schupak of Golfweek, Dalke later admitted he struggled to balance his career and support his wife.

“I just feel like I didn’t live up to par when it comes to being a husband for Abbie throughout this whole process, and that kills me inside. “… She’s my girl. She’s my everything. She’s my rock. I hate the fact that she has to go through all of this… I don’t want that to happen again.”

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Despite going through such tough times, Dalke bounced back strongly in his DP World Tour debut. Dalke will play Round 3 on Saturday, June 4, and you can watch him in action on Golf Channel Stream at 7:00 a.m. EDT.