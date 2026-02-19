‘Shame for Your Country’: Phil Mickelson Leaves PGA Tour Pro in Stitches With Hilarious Photo Reply

TROON, SCOTLAND – JULY 21: Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts on the 18th green during day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Golf fans widely know Phil Mickelson as a hilarious, charismatic figure. And there are many instances that surface time and again to back his humorous side. This time, it was Haotong Li who came up with a story that would make one laugh their heart out.

“I think at that point we just talk about how handsome I am and then one of the tour rep just stamp that and hand to me randomly. And I was like wow this is actually quite cool. And then, I think the day I got that wedge, I immediately took a picture, and I sent it to Phil Mickelson, and he texts me back goes, ‘Haotong shame for your country,'” Haotong Li said in an episode of The Smylie Show.

Imago Phil Mickelson reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the 103rd PGA, Golf Herren Championship at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, on Sunday, May 23, 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY POY2021S055 RICHARDxELLIS

Li was answering a question by Charlie Hulme, the producer and co-host of The Smylie Show. Hulme asked him about his lob wedge that had “Haotong is the most handsome man in China” stamped on the back.

The 30-year-old Chinese golfer revealed how a Titleist tour representative stamped it for him. But when he captured an image of the same and sent it to Phil Mickelson, Lefty’s humorous side came out. He said “Haotong shame for your country” to mock Li.

The duo shares a friendly relationship. They played together at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai and at the 2019 Macao junior clinic for Sands China.

Li finished at T24 with 6-under par 282, while the LIV golfer was right behind him at T28. While this was more of a professional setting, the two really became friends at the 2019 Sands China.

“We had a lot of fun coaching some promising young golfers today,” Li said about the experience.

“I’m very grateful to have this opportunity and have enjoyed my stay here at The Venetian,” commented Phil Mickelson.

Haotong Li is slowly but steadily making his name on the PGA Tour. The Chinese golfer earned full 2026 PGA Tour status with a strong finish on the DP World Tour. In the 2025 DP World Tour campaign, he secured 8 top 10 finishes, including a T4 at The Open Championship.

Li’s 2026 PGA Tour season started on the right foot. Of the four starts he has had, he has made the cut in 3 of them. The only event where he didn’t make it to the weekend was the 2026 WM Phoenix Open. In the other three, he finished T55 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, T8 at the American Express, and T11 at the Farmers Insurance Open, respectively.

Li and Phil Mickelson’s bond reflects the 45x PGA Tour winner’s mentorship of rising talents. Lefty is known to have mentored quite a handful of stars, including Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, and Dustin Johnson. He has a keen eye for picking the right golfers who can go ahead and make their name. And now, he has made a bold claim about one more.

Phil Mickelson makes a bold claim about Anthony Kim

Anthony Kim’s golf journey has been a roller coaster. After a decade-long hiatus, he returned to golf in 2025. He joined LIV Golf but was relegated due to poor performance. While many would lose all hope and give up on golf at this point, he believed in himself and his game. In fact, he found a way to be back on the Saudi-backed league by finishing 3rd at the LIV Golf Promotions event.

With Patrick Reed leaving LIV Golf, Kim got a place in Dustin Johnson’s team. LIV Golf Adelaide was the first event he played as part of a team and he went on to win the event.

After his win, Phil Mickelson praised Kim through an X post.

“One of the best stories in sports! I wish the win got him in the 4 majors. He might still get in by invite but he really earned it,” Lefty wrote.

Kim went head to head with Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, who were the other two contenders to win the event. However, the big names couldn’t stop Kim. In the very second event he played on LIV Golf after relegation, the American professional registered a win.

Phil Mickelson even went on to say that Kim could face the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Since the top 10 on the leaderboards at a LIV Golf event are now eligible for OWGR points, the 45x major winner said that it could pave a way for Kim to play in a major sometime. Although Kim has been a professional since 2006, he has had only a few opportunities to play in major events. The last time he played in a majors was in 2011.

Phil Mickelson’s support for Anthony Kim shows how he encourages other golfers by mentoring them or praising their game.