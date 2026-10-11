‘Shameful!’: Donald Trump’s Controversial Golf Course Move Draws Massive Backlash

While Donald Trump himself owns multiple golf courses that host professional events, the National Park Service, working under the Trump administration, is pursuing a championship course redesign at the century-old East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C. The problem, however, is that the redesign requires large-scale tree removal, and fans are not happy about it at all.

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After ending National Links Trust’s 50-year lease for East Potomac Golf Links, the National Park Service (NPS) took control of the course. It then told a federal court that it could eventually remove up to 529 trees. The first phase covers 169 trees in an area known as “Trash Island,” followed by 90 more. An X post with a video from the course shows that the agency began a round of tree removal at the Washington, D.C. course on Saturday, October 10.

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Fans couldn’t hold back after watching the video and started bashing Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

“@SecretaryBurgum Shameful! DoingTrump’s bidding is shameful. You are destroying the People’s park for the benefit of Trump’s desire for a close-by golf course. It will then be accessible only to those who can afford it. Trump is an elitist and you are his servant,” an X user wrote.

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While the NPS took control of the course, many believe it happened under Donald Trump’s order. As the X user noted, the course is nearby. East Potomac sits on Hains Point in East Potomac Park. It is immediately south of the National Mall and only a short drive from the White House.

Trump has personally toured it with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and architect Tom Fazio.

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If the concerns are accurate, both access and costs could take a hit. Current public green fees top out below $50 for 18 holes in peak season. One report lists $17, $22, and $42 for the Red, White, and Blue courses, with discounts for juniors, seniors, and military golfers.

Burgum has said the renovated course would follow the Bethpage Black and Torrey Pines model. It will offer discounted local-resident rates below $100.

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But critics, including a congressional letter cited by Sportico, project that weekend rates for local golfers could nearly double.

The whole fiasco started in February 2026, shortly after the NPS took control of the course. On February 13, 2026, the DC Preservation League and two local residents sued the Interior Department. They argued the planned transformation would violate the 1897 law establishing East Potomac Park for the recreation and pleasure of the people.

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However, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes declined an emergency stop-work order in May 2026. But she required reasonable advance notice before closure and court approval before removing over 10 trees.

The same month, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, under Donald Trump’s supervision, unveiled a Tom Fazio-designed concept for an 18-hole championship course.

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“When completed, this Course will have the ability to host Major Golf Tournaments, including The U.S. Open, The Ryder Cup, The PGA Championship, and other top PGA Tour events,” Donald Trump wrote on social media in June 2026.

The plan also included a nine-hole par-3 course and upgraded practice facilities. As a result, the course could stretch from 5,740 to 7,660 yards.

Despite the court’s order, government attorneys tell the court that they had already removed about 150 trees. They called them dead, dying, hazardous, or invasive. However, the agency insists the work is routine maintenance, not the start of the redesign.

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But on October 9, 2026, a new federal-court filing disclosed plans to remove 169 trees beginning yesterday, then 90 more.

The administration says the trees do not contribute to the historic landscape and that it will not remove any healthy historic cherry trees or other contributing historic trees.

NPS Superintendent Kevin Griess said in the filing that the tree work “is not a renovation or redesign of the Golf Course” and would occur “irrespective of any future renovation or redesign.” The agency also pledged not to remove any healthy trees contributing to the historic golf course, including historic cherry trees.

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Interior framed the project as long-delayed stewardship.

“The National Park Service is finally implementing a 7-year-old plan to address tree overgrowth at East Potomac Golf Course,” the agency said.

It says the course will remain publicly open during the renovation, although individual holes may temporarily close.

However, many fans and organizations are against the renovation. In fact, the Washington Area Bicyclist Association plans its fourth protest against the project.

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The controversy surrounding East Potomac Golf Links now extends beyond tree removal. It raises questions about public access, historic preservation, and the future of affordable golf in Washington, D.C. While the administration maintains that the work is necessary for maintenance, growing opposition suggests the fight over Donald Trump’s championship-course vision is far from over.