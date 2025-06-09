Shane Lowrey’s Emotional Statement Amid $1.7M Loss Leaves All Fans Saying the The Same Thing Before US Open

Shane Lowry has had a solid run lately. He’s been playing some great golf, getting into contention more than once this season, and overall, his game’s been trending in the right direction. But despite all that momentum, he’s still waiting on that first win of the year. The 2025 RBC Canadian Open felt like the one. He was right there, in the hunt, looking sharp going into the final round, but lost the trophy to Ryan Fox. Everything was clicking, and fans had felt it too—this could’ve been finally his moment. But in the end, it didn’t go his way, and Lowry walked away disappointed.

After the tournament, Lowry shared a short but emotional message on Instagram: “Great tournament, great people, disappointing finish…Thank you Canada @rbccanadianopen @rbc ☘️Onto the US Open.” he posted a carousel that had an image; despite the loss, he was smiling at his caddie, Darren Reynolds. The caption indeed reflected his frustration, but also gratitude and focus. It was shaping up to be a special Sunday. Lowry kicked things off with a bang—birdies on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th holes and an eagle in the 1st. He looked unstoppable early on, taking the lead and building what felt like real momentum. But then came the slip-ups. A bogey on the 9th broke the rhythm a bit, and two more late—on the 16th and 17th—ended his chances. Just like that, what looked like a potential win turned into a T13 finish.

And this wasn’t the first time he’s been that close. Earlier in May at the Truist Championship, Lowry had a heartbreaking finish, too. He ended up T2 there, but again, late bogeys in the final round—three in total—cost him the title. That one probably hurt even more than this RBC loss. So when he teed it up in Canada, fans were really hoping this would be his redemption. After coming up just short at Truist, the RBC felt like a golden opportunity. But once again, it wasn’t meant to be. Still, the reaction has been nothing but love. Coming off a near-win at the Truist Championship, this one stung, but Lowry kept it classy, and fans responded with nothing but support.

Fans’ reaction to Lowry’s defeat…

One fan commented, “You were on fire this morning. Well done. Thanks for coming to 🇨🇦” In the final round, as the round wore on, missed chances on the greens began to slow his pace. So, by the time he signed off with a 67, Lowry had slipped back to 13-under and finished tied for 12th, leaving fans wondering what could’ve been had the putter stayed hot.

Still, the reactions from fans painted a very different picture from the scoreboard. Comments like “Always a favourite – champion coming soon” indicated the loss was big, as it happened twice this season, but the fans boosted the confidence by saying, “Great event! 🇨🇦 A win is coming Shane”.

Shane Lowry backed up a strong opening 64 with a solid 68 to stay in contention at the RBC Canadian Open, despite some struggles off the tee. Fans rallied behind him with comments like, “Everyone loves you. You are the people’s champion and nearly there. Best of Irish luck next week.” Shane Lowry earned the “people’s champion” label through his consistent performances and respectful demeanor on and off the course. His 2019 Open Championship win, where he praised fellow competitors and remained humble, is a key example.

Starting the final round with a two-shot lead over his playing partner Joakim Lagergren, Lowry maintained his lead even though Aberg finished strong with a late birdie. “May not have won but you’ve won the hearts of many. Best of luck next week,” comments like this poured in, showing strong support for the Irishman. With the U.S. Open coming up next week, many believe Lowry might be ready to turn things around and finally claim a big victory.

These two recent near-misses might just be the fire Shane Lowry needs to fuel his game at the upcoming U.S. Open. Winning there won’t be easy, but if anyone can turn close calls into a breakthrough, it’s Lowry. Let’s see if this is the moment he finally seals the deal.