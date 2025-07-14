Shane Lowry Hopes Rory McIlroy Won’t Repeat His Big Mistake From 6 Years Ago at Portrush

Even the loss at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open didn’t seem to bother Rory McIlroy much. His focus is fully on one thing this year: winning The Open Championship. He had admitted to losing confidence after the Masters, but a return to European soil seems to have brought the spark back. His game looked sharper in Scotland, where he tied for second, and before that, he finished sixth at the Travelers. The rhythm is returning, and so is the belief.

“Looking forward to getting to Portrush tonight and getting out on to the golf course early tomorrow and just turning my attention to that,” McIlroy said after his final round. Throughout the week, his performance kept improving. His iron play stood out, and he looked more in control with each round. The way he responded under pressure showed that his confidence is finally back.



Despite all that, as The Open Championship approaches, some of the biggest names in golf are once again talking about the Irish player’s deep and complicated history with the tournament. Recently, during the practice round at the 153rd The Open, Shane Lowry was asked if he could relate to how overwhelmed Rory McIlroy felt by the pressure and crowd support when he stepped onto the first tee at The Open Championship in 2019.

“I reckon that first tee that morning in 2019 was the most nervous I’ve ever been on the first tee of a tournament. All you want to do is get the ball down the fairway, and obviously Rory didn’t do that.” he replied. At the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Rory McIlroy faced enormous pressure playing in his home country of Northern Ireland. The crowd was fully behind him, and expectations were sky-high. But the nerves clearly got to him in the opening round. Rory struggled early and ended up carding three double bogeys and one bogey, finishing with a disappointing 79. Shane Lowry, who also played that week and went on to win the championship, reflected on just how intense that first tee felt. Rory’s struggles in the opening round were largely a result of nerves.

“He did put a lot of pressure on himself, talking about it being the biggest tournament he’s ever going to play…You live and you learn, and I’m sure he’s not going to do that this week.” Lowry added, Rory McIlroy was deeply emotional after missing the cut at the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush. He broke down in tears during his post-round interview, overwhelmed by the support he received and the heartbreak of not being able to play through the weekend. He is hoping that this time he does not let the pressure get to him, and at the same time sounds optimistic this time, saying he’s sure Rory has learned from that experience and won’t make the same mistake again.

Lowry leaves no doubt about how deeply The Open resonates with Irish players, especially when it’s played on home turf.

“Look, it is a big event for all us Irish people here this week. It’s huge,” Lowry said, acknowledging the emotional weight that comes with the tournament. But at the same time, he’s staying grounded. His focus, and probably the advice he’d give others, is not to get caught up in the moment. Just play steady golf and make sure you’re still in it by the weekend. “All we want to do is give ourselves a chance come the weekend,” he adds, showing how important it is to stay calm early and build momentum instead of letting the pressure take over.

With the confidence Rory showed during the Scottish Open, he looks ready to take on any challenge, even the pressure that comes with The Open. But while he seems well-prepared, he’s not the only strong contender in the field. There are plenty of top players who could pose a serious threat to him and his chances of victory.

Jon Rahm: The biggest threat of The Open 2025

Jon Rahm is no stranger to links-style golf, and that could work in his favor at The Open. He knows how to handle the tricky conditions that come with these courses, like strong winds, firm fairways, and unpredictable bounces. He has had success on similar setups in the past, which adds to his confidence heading into the tournament. With two major titles already to his name, the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2023 Masters — he has shown that he knows how to rise to the occasion on the biggest stages.

His recent form makes him a serious contender. Rahm has played ten LIV Golf events this season and has finished in the top ten in nine of them. He currently ranks seventh in driving distance, averaging 322.4 yards off the tee, showing that his power game is right where it needs to be. At the recent LIV event in Andalucia, he was the only player holding the second position. Some insiders even believe Rahm might be a better bet than Scottie Scheffler to win The Open. With his consistency, distance, and experience, Rahm could be one of the strongest threats in the field.

As The Open draws near, Rory McIlroy looks ready and focused, but the challenge ahead is steep. With contenders like Jon Rahm in top form, this year’s battle for the Claret Jug is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory.