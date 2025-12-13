Shane Lowry Is Still Battling the Insecurity That Weighs on His Career

Shane Lowry is still fresh off arguably the most significant performance of his entire life. The Irishman stood tall in a hostile New York, and his singles match against Russell Henley helped Europe retain the Ryder Cup trophy. Yet, despite nearly two decades of brilliance, Lowry still wrestles with a nagging inner insecurity that sparked a massive physical transformation.

“Look, I’ve always been conscious about my weight. Right? And I’ve always been that way, and I’ve always wanted to lose weight, and I get obsessed with it at times, but having someone like Robbie, who knows the ins and outs and knows the way to do it.” Lowry admitted.

Lowry, who dropped from a heavy 114 kg at Whistling Straits to a lean 99 kg most recently, knows he isn’t getting any younger. And though he played great golf while heavier in 2021 at Whistling Straits’ Ryder Cup, he knew that size was borrowing time against his body’s longevity.

So the veteran golfer confessed, “I generally don’t like talking about it too much, but I actually love working out now. I love training, like I really do. I wake up every day, and I do it, and it’s at the forefront of my mind every day. It’s like, ‘What time am I going to train at?’ and then I work my practice schedule around that.”

This shift proves that Lowry is fully committed to paying the price, and this physical overhaul relies heavily on his trust in Dublin-based personal trainer Robbie Cannon. Cannon understands the golf swing, so he ensures Lowry loses weight without losing his power.

As Lowry noted, “I trust him on what he does. So yeah, I think we’ve done a good job of getting it right. And I still have a long way to go; I still am working towards some goals that I have in that regard, and I’m trying to get stronger, I’m trying to get faster, and I’m trying to hit the ball further.”

And the results speak for themselves. Just look at the Ryder Cup on Sunday, when many others from his side were faltering, and the USA comeback caught momentum. It was Lowry’s putt on the 18th in a match with Russell Henley that was statistically the best of all the 11 singles encounters. And in the most recent Skins Game, Lowry finished tied for T2 with English golfer Tommy Fleetwood with a -4 total, just one shot away from the US Captain Keegan Bradley.

But this grind isn’t just about looking good in a polo shirt on Sunday.

Shane Lowry is chasing a veteran peer for a blueprint to keep his job

Lowry points to Justin Rose as his ultimate role model. Rose is now 45, and is aging gracefully in golf. So the 39-year-old Lowry wants to extend his competitive window well into his own 40s.

“If I can get another good five or six years out of myself. I sort of have 45 in my head. I’m not saying I’m going to retire when I’m 45, but what I’m saying is I feel like if I can get to 45 still at a competitive level, I’ve done very, very well, you know, because I’ve done 17 years on Tour now; it’s a long, long time,” Lowry said. “That’s a long career in a sport. And I feel like if I can get up to 20, 21, or 22 years [on tour] at a high level, like, I’ve had a really, really good career.”

And he knows that talent alone won’t carry him through the next decade of professional golf. Plus, living near Rory McIlroy in Florida provides constant motivation for the Offaly native. He figures if one of the greatest players ever is grinding, he should be too.

Now, the 39-year-old turns his eyes toward the desert to kickstart his 2026 campaign, where he will play back-to-back events in Dubai to build early momentum before heading back to the PGA Tour. His goal remains simple.

“I just need to keep knocking on the door.”

One massive target looms larger than any other on his long-term horizon. He is desperate to make the team for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.