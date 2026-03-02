Shane Lowry Makes ‘Disappointing’ Confession After Huge Mistakes Cost Him Nearly $2M at Cognizant Classic

FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 10: Shane Lowry of Ireland looks on while playing the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 10: Shane Lowry of Ireland looks on while playing the ninth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

With three holes left at PGA National, Shane Lowry led the Cognizant Classic and was a 96.7% favorite to win. He had a three-shot lead and the best Strokes Gained: Approach in the field at +9.85. It looked like he would finally end a five-year winless run. But in the space of thirty minutes, the Bear Trap changed everything. The numbers said he was almost certain to win, but the result was the opposite.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to Golf Channel in his post-round interview on March 1, 2026, Lowry did not reach for external explanations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just didn’t execute on 16 and 17. Hit a poor iron on 16 into the water, made double there. Then on 17, another bad swing, found the water again for another double,” he said.

Two holes, two shots in the water. The three-shot lead was gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought I was going to win. I had it in my hands and threw it away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

When a reporter pressed on whether course conditions played any role, Lowry left no room for interpretation:

“No excuses. The course is tough, but that’s golf. You have to hit the shots when it matters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Nico Echavarria, who played the entire weekend without a bogey, Lowry was factual and brief.

“Congrats to Nico. He played great. No bogeys on the weekend is impressive around here. He deserved the win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the par-4 16th, Lowry hit his tee shot with an iron into the water on the right, the only player to find that hazard all weekend. He made a double bogey. On the par-3 17th, after Echavarria birdied to reach 17-under, Lowry again found the water with his tee shot. Another double bogey. It was the first time in his PGA Tour career that he made back-to-back double bogeys.

Over the last two holes, he lost 4.35 strokes after gaining 9.85 strokes over the first 69 holes. He finished tied for second at 15-under. Echavarria finished at 17-under. The difference in prize money was $1,001,600. Echavarria earned $1,728,000. Lowry took home $726,400.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was Lowry’s second late collapse of 2026. At the Dubai Invitational in January, he reached the final hole tied for the lead, took too much club, went long into a bunker, and then saw his sand shot roll into the water. Another double bogey. Nacho Elvira won. Lowry called that finish a disaster. After PGA National, he admitted it had happened twice already this year.

Lowry is not the first player to lose a lead at the Bear Trap on Sunday. The history at PGA National shows that it has happened before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bear Trap’s documented collapses: Shane Lowry joins a familiar list

Jack Nicklaus redesigned the Champion Course at PGA National in 1990. Near the 15th tee, a plaque makes its intention clear.

“It should be won or lost right here.”

The Bear Trap, which covers holes 15 to 17, is one of the five toughest three-hole stretches on the PGA Tour every year. From 2007 to 2015, more than 900 balls ended up in the water during the Honda Classic. This stretch is responsible for a large share of the doubles and triples on the course each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 Shane Lowry IRL on the 18th during Round 3 of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at St. Andrews Golf Club, St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland. 05/10/2024. Picture Thos Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey St. Andrews Old course St. Andrews Fife Scotland Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

The Bear Trap has claimed some big names.

In 2017, Rickie Fowler double-bogeyed the 15th on Sunday but recovered on the next two holes, birdied 17, and won the tournament at 12-under. Only three players have finished double digits under par at PGA National between 2007 and 2020. During that time, the Bear Trap kept scores in check. This is very different from the recent trend, in which the course has become easier, as shown by the scoring history and course reports.

Rory McIlroy has often criticized the course for being unpredictable.

“To contend with not just the pressure of trying to win a golf tournament but the wind and everything else, it’s a stretch of holes you just want to get through in even par and get on to the 18th tee,” he said back in 2015.

Lowry has now added his name to the list, missing the nearly $2 million reserved for the winner. He has finished inside the top 11 here for five years in a row, but has not won. Echavarria’s 17-under total is unusual for this course and shows how much easier PGA National has become. Lowry pointed this out before the tournament, saying the 2026 setup is tougher than 2025 but still not as hard as the course used to be.

Lowry has now led after 54 holes on the PGA Tour six times but has only won once, at Royal Portrush in 2019. That was his last individual PGA Tour win.

Meanwhile, Echavarria birdied 17 to take the lead, parred 18 to finish, and earned $1,728,000 along with a spot in the 2026 Masters. This is his third PGA Tour win.