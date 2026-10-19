Shane Lowry Makes TGL History as Boston Common Golf Lands First-Ever Trade Ahead of Season 3

Less than two years after making its debut, TGL is already adding a historic first to its growing legacy. The indoor, tech-infused team golf league reached a new milestone on Monday, announcing the first trade in its history. 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, has now been acquired by Boston Common Golf.

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In return for Lowry, The Bay Golf Club will receive Boston Common Golf’s fourth pick in the upcoming roster-formation process, an additional selection in one of the next three seasons, and undisclosed commercial considerations. The update was first reported by Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter.

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The trade comes on the heels of TGL’s decision to expand rosters to five players across all seven teams for the 2027 season. According to Front Office Sports’ David Rumsey, the move will bring the league’s total to 35 PGA Tour players in its third season, up from 24 full-time players plus alternates last season.

However, the expanded rosters won’t mean more players on the field at once. Teams will continue to field just three players per match, giving them greater flexibility when selecting their lineups. In any case, despite Lowry’s addition to Boston Common Golf’s lineup, the roster will be announced shortly.

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Boston Common Golf’s roster now features Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, and Lowry. The move reunites Lowry with his close friend World No. 2 McIlroy, who co-founded TGL and captains the Boston team. The two have already enjoyed success together on the course, winning the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

They defeated Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff, sealing the victory on the first extra hole. Perhaps that’s why the six-time major champion is eager to have his friend on his team.

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“Shane is a great friend and someone I love having alongside me in team competition,” said McIlroy. “We’ve had some special wins together, including at the Zurich Classic, and I know the quality of his game and how much he cares about winning for his teammates. I’m delighted to welcome him to Boston Common Golf and excited about what we can achieve together this season.”

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry is also excited to play alongside his close friend.

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“I’m delighted to be joining Boston Common Golf,” Lowry said. “Having Rory alongside me and being part of this group makes it particularly exciting, and I’m looking forward to helping the team bring a championship to Boston.”

But McIlroy isn’t the only Boston Common Golf star looking forward to teaming up with Lowry. After all, Lowry boasts an impressive resume, with one major title and multiple professional victories, three on the PGA Tour and seven on the DP World Tour. He has also delivered strong performances at other majors, finishing T2 at the 2016 U.S. Open, T3 at the 2022 Masters, and T4 at the 2021 PGA Championship.

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Shane Lowry has climbed as high as No. 10 in the world rankings and played a part in Europe’s Ryder Cup triumphs in 2023 and 2025. With that pedigree joining Boston’s ranks, teammate Keegan Bradley was quick to express his excitement about sharing the team with the Irishman.

“Shane is a fierce competitor with a tremendous all-around game, and I’m excited to have him on our side,” said Bradley. “He brings the kind of energy that makes team golf fun, and he’ll fit right in with this group. We’re eager to get back to SoFi Center, and adding Shane gives us even more confidence as we chase a championship for Boston.”

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Lowry’s move gives Boston Common Golf another proven winner while reuniting him with McIlroy for TGL’s upcoming season. With expanded rosters and the league’s first-ever trade now in the books, the race for its next championship is taking shape.