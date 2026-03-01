Shane Lowry Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More About PGA Tour Pro

152nd Open Championship On a birdie charge is Shane Lowry IRL during Round 4 of the 152nd Open Championship, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland. 18/07/2024. Picture: David Lloyd / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile David Lloyd Troon Royal Troon Golf Club South Ayrshire Scotland Copyright: xDavidxLloydx *EDI*

152nd Open Championship On a birdie charge is Shane Lowry IRL during Round 4 of the 152nd Open Championship, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland. 18/07/2024. Picture: David Lloyd / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile David Lloyd Troon Royal Troon Golf Club South Ayrshire Scotland Copyright: xDavidxLloydx *EDI*

After the last season was highlighted by a consistent performance on the PGA Tour, Shane Lowry is now demonstrating strong form in the early stages of the 2026 season. While he has already posted a notable run in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a T8 finish, he is now holding the top position in the leaderboard of the 2026 Cognizant Classic alongside Austin Smotherman. And as he now aims for a top place finish in the $9.6 million event, fans are curious about his current financial status.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 38-year-old Irish golfer reportedly boasts a net worth of more than $41 million, according to Spotrac. Currently, as he holds a world ranking of 31 (as of late February 2026), Lowry is clearly aiming to build on the momentum that he has achieved courtesy his last few performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lowry began the year with a T3 finish at the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour in January. Following that, the Irish star ended tied for the 24th position at The Genesis Invitational. 2025 has been particularly defining for him. Playing for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, he holed a decisive putt on the 18th hole and pushed his team towards victory. In May 2025, he achieved a career-high rank of 3 under OWGR.

Imago 125th U.S. Open Championship 2025 Shane Lowry IRL during the second round of the 125th U.S. Open Championship 2025, Oakmont CC, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, United States of America. 13/06/25. Picture Stefano Di Maria / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Stefano Di Maria Oakmont Oakmont CC Pennsylvania United States of America Copyright: xStefanoxDixMariax *EDI*

As his current net worth reads $41,953,554, more than $33 million has been accumulated through his PGA Tour earnings. In 2019, he won the Open Championship at the greens of Royal Portrush by six strokes. His major earnings stand at $8,331,058 as of 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

In just 2 months of the current year, playing in two events and by achieving one top 10 finish, he has earned $1,386,500. Notably, he started his professional career in 2009 when he secured a total cumulative cash of $33,792. In just 2025, he has bagged a total amount of $7,307,795, taking his cumulative earnings up to almost $42 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Sneak peek into Shane Lowry’s growing endorsement portfolio and major brand partnerships

According to recent reports, Lowry earns more than $6 million from his current commercial agreements. For more than 15 years, the 38-year-old Irish golf pro has been in a partnership with Srixon or Cleveland Golf for clubs, bags, and balls. He also endorses Irish technology firm Wayflyer. He is also the global brand ambassador for Jameson Irish whiskey. Additionally, he is the banking partner for Bank of Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters May 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Shane Lowry reacts after a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Furthermore, he joined as a Team RBC ambassador in January 2026. At the beginning of 2026, Lowry also joined hands with Tom Brady and partnered with Consello as its brand ambassador. The update was announced by Brady himself as he extended a warm welcome to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m proud to be associated with a firm so relentlessly focused on helping the best in the world be even better and excited to be partnering with the team,” said Lowry, sharing his thoughts after his deal with Consello was confirmed.

Now, as he holds the top position courtesy a bogey-free 8-under-par 63 in the third round of the 2026 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, he would surely look to bag the winning prize money worth $1,046,400. Post that, only time will reveal what the upcoming events of the season hold for him.