‘She Did It!’: Wishes Pour in as Rose Zhang Clinches Personal Milestone Amid LPGA Career

Rose Zhang stepping away from the LPGA Tour for 55 days in 2025 was one of the most important decisions of her life. One, she stood by relentlessly as she always wanted to finish her communications degree at Stanford. She didn’t let her turning pro become an obstacle, and now, she has officially achieved her goal. Congratulations are pouring in from fans and fellow golfers alike.

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On June 14, 2026, Zhang shared an update on Instagram: “a Stanford grad ❤️🤍.”

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For the longest time, Rose Zhang had one foot in academia and one foot in the professional world. She once said that she has never really thought of herself as two feet in the pro career. She actually isn’t sure how it will turn out but is excited to see where it goes.

“If it’s something that I’m still extremely passionate about, I’m 100 percent going to dive all in,” she once said.

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Zhang’s path to Stanford was set early. She joined the university in the fall of 2021 and won back-to-back NCAA individual titles, becoming the first woman to do so, and then turned professional on May 26, 2023.

Her classes included journalism, political science, media psychology, and statistics. She also took an archaeology elective on beer brewing and submitted a 15-page final paper the same morning she played her first round at the Fortinet Founders Cup at Sharon Heights in March 2026.

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She then shot 1-under 71 that afternoon. Zhang said she balanced 60 hours a week of classes and work, plus sponsor days, travel, and tournament prep. She had to figure out exactly where her limit was. In 2023, she played in 13 LPGA events, and in 2024, she competed in 21 events. In 2025, she competed in 14 events, as the physical toll of managing the LPGA and college at the same time resulted in neck spasms on both sides of her shoulders. It left her unable to practice or play for nearly two months. She had no regret about cutting down her schedule.

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“Honestly, I think this was probably one of the most important achievements for my personal development as a person. I feel like there is obviously a lot of noise about whether it was a good decision or not. Personally, I think when I turned pro at the end of my sophomore year,” Zhang told the media at the Fortinet Founders Cup.

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“I’ve always envisioned wanting to finish, regardless of how difficult it would be, regardless of how much my body would break down, or, feasibility-wise, how that would work. Never really gave it a second thought.”

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While managing both, Zhang won twice. The first time was June 2023 at her professional debut at the Mizuho Americas Open. She became the first player in 72 years to win an LPGA event on her first try. Then, during the Cognizant Founders Cup in May 2024.

Zhang had a role model to follow: Michelle Wie West. West had walked the same corridor a decade earlier, completing a communications degree at Stanford in 2012 while still competing on the LPGA Tour.

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As Zhang shared pictures, dressed up in white with a sash and graduation hat, congratulations started pouring in.

Rose Zhang’s Stanford Graduation Earns Praise From LPGA Peers and Fans

Fellow pro Allyson Corpuz wrote, “Congrats Rose!!! ❤️”

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Lucy Li matched it: “Congrats!!!! ❤️”

Jessica Korda kept it sharp: “Go Rose! 🔥”

Megan Khang offered “Woooo. Congrats!! So smahhht ❤️”

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Khang’s reaction was significant. As the veteran who partnered with Zhang at the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain, she saw firsthand how Zhang handled the pressure of team golf only four months into her professional career. At just 20, Zhang found her footing in that environment.

Lottie Woad went all capitals: “AHHH she did it!!”

Wie West’s response was something else:

“Hahaha dude I was trying to figure out what shoe you were wearing, and then I realized it was ur sock tan.”

Michelle Wie West and Zhang share a management company, attended the same university, earned the same degree, and spent three years in a mentor-student relationship that Zhang has called foundational. At Zhang’s professional debut in 2023, Wie West was present, offering advice before the round and watching the trophy presentation after.

Even fans responded with the same warmth as LPGA pros.

“So proud of u bb🥺❤️”

“Proud of you Rosieee❤️”

Rose Zhang now has a Stanford diploma, finished between hotel rooms and practice rounds. Whatever comes next in her career, she will be ready for it!