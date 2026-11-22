For most golfers, winning $4 million would mean a chance to indulge in a few personal luxuries. For Jeeno Thitikul, however, the biggest reward from her latest historic victory may come from fulfilling a wish her mother has had for some time. Despite becoming the highest career money earner in LPGA history, the 23-year-old has a different plan for her record-breaking payday – helping her mother buy land in their hometown in Thailand.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Thitikul revealed the family plan during an interview with Golf Channel following her victory at the 2026 CME Group Tour Championship. When asked what the $4 million meant to her, considering she did not necessarily need the money herself, the Thai golfer offered a heartfelt response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I don’t need it, but my mom needs it. She’s just like, I’m going to buy land. She’s planning to buy land in my hometown, where I’m from, in Thailand. I think she needs it more than me. That’s why I have to make it to give it to her to buy a land,” the Thai professional explained.

She gave further explanation during the post-round press conference. She clarified that she received a call from her mother before she flew to Japan and then came here. During that conversation, her mother asked her to give her money so she could buy land in their hometown and build a big house on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now my grandfather live with my grandmother, which is they are old. My dad stay there a couple times, so she’s live in — like we all live in Bangkok right now but not grandfather and grandmother, so she want to buy land where my hometown is and then a big house and then she want to move back to the hometown,” she added. “Yeah, that’s for the land. I pay for her land.”

Thitikul’s comments carry additional meaning considering her family’s early sacrifices. Born in Ban Pong district in Thailand’s Ratchaburi province, she grew up in a small town without a golf course, with facilities limited to a driving range.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her parents, Siriwan and Montree Thitikul, played an important role in her development as a golfer. Her mother worked as a hairdresser, while her father ran a car wash. When Thitikul was young, her parents adjusted their schedules to take her to Bangkok for golf coaching, making the journey despite the distance.

Now, years after those early trips, their daughter has become one of the biggest names in women’s professional golf. Helping her mother purchase land in Ratchaburi is therefore more than a generous gesture. It is also a way of giving something back to the family that supported her ambitions long before the record-breaking earnings arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeeno Thitikul’s relationship with her mother has occasionally drawn attention during her career. Siriwan rarely travels to watch her compete. So when she does attend, those occasions become particularly special.

One such moment came at the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand. After eight previous attempts, Thitikul finally won her home event in front of her mother, who was watching from the gallery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the only event that she is going to come out and watch me play, so it means a lot to me,” Thitikul said earlier that week.

Following the win, she recalled her mother’s emotional reaction and the moment they shared after the final round.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She cried. I told her, ‘I finally won in front of you.'”

That memory adds another layer to Thitikul’s latest comments. Her mother’s planned land purchase is a reminder that the golfer’s success has always been closely connected to the people who helped her get there.

The money for the land will come from Thitikul’s historic payday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entering the final round of the 2026 CME Group Tour Championship, she faced a challenge from world No. 1 Nelly Korda and the rest of the field. However, a closing 7-under 65 took her to 24-under par and secured a two-shot victory over Japan’s Aki Iwai.

The win made Thitikul the first player to capture the CME Group Tour Championship three consecutive times. She had previously won the season-ending event in 2024 and 2025, and her latest triumph extended that remarkable run.

It also marked the first time a woman had won the same tournament three consecutive years since Inbee Park achieved the feat at the tournament now known as the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship between 2013 and 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest payday also pushed her past Annika Sörenstam on the LPGA’s all-time career money list. Thitikul finished the tournament with official career earnings of $24,292,858, while Sörenstam’s total stands at $22,583,693. Nelly Korda also surpassed the Swedish legend after collecting $550,000 for her third-place finish, bringing her career earnings to $22,972,616.

Remarkably, Thitikul reached the milestone in just 104 career starts, underscoring the extraordinary financial success she has enjoyed so early in her career.

Her three CME victories account for almost half of her career earnings. Yet, despite those numbers, her immediate thoughts after collecting another $4 million went to her mother rather than her own bank account.

Jeeno Thitikul also has another plan for her prize money

ADVERTISEMENT

The land purchase is not the only purpose the 12-time LPGA Tour winner has in mind for her latest earnings. During the Golf Channel interview, she also confirmed that a portion of the $4 million would go toward charitable causes.

“Last couple of years I did, like first year we did for the school. This last year we did for the hospital, the medical supply. So we’ll see. I, in the discussion where I wanted to donate, I mean, definitely a part of the $4 million has to go in for sure for the donation. I feel like when you, I have taken a lot. I don’t think only taking is the great answer for living life, but giving back is more, you know, more fulfilling,” she added.

Her commitment to community support has been a consistent part of her life away from professional golf. She co-founded the JK Charity Initiative with fellow Thai golfer and Epson Tour player Keera Foocharoen. The foundation focuses on education and healthcare projects in Thailand.

The initiative initially supported rural schools. Thitikul explained that the first year’s fundraising helped provide study buildings and classrooms for three schools instead of the single school originally planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has also spoken about the satisfaction of returning to a school that benefited from the initiative and seeing children using proper chairs and tables rather than sitting on the floor.

The following year’s efforts shifted toward healthcare, with funds directed toward medical supplies for a hospital that needed additional resources.

The initiative continued its work through the second JK GOLF CHARITY event in 2026. Its fundraising efforts generated 9,983,000 baht for Somdej Phra Yuparaj Det Udom Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani after a fire affected the facility. The money was designated for medical equipment, repairs, and rehabilitation to help restore the hospital’s services.

Thitikul’s charitable work also received recognition at the 2026 Dow Impact Award, where she finished as the runner-up. The distinction came with a $15,000 award to support her JK Charity Initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeeno Thitikul’s latest achievement has placed her in a position few golfers could have imagined reaching at 23. But as the Thai star made clear, winning and earning are rewarding, but giving something back makes the achievement even more special.