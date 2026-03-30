‘She Runs the Ship’: Gary Woodland Credits Wife Gabby After Career-Changing $9.9M Victory

Gary Woodland won the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park on Sunday, earning his fifth PGA Tour title and his first since the 2019 U.S. Open. He finished at 21-under 259, five shots ahead of Nicolai Højgaard, and set the current course record. The start of 2026 had been tough for him, with four missed cuts in six tournaments and a PTSD diagnosis he shared publicly just three weeks earlier. When the press conference shifted to questions about his family, he shared the words that explained it all.

“She can tell when I’m off. She saw it Friday. When I got done, she’s like, let’s get out of here. I had to go reset. She’s raising them and trying to take care of me. I’m on the west coast to start the year for four weeks in a row and she knows, she can tell I was in a dark place and she’s five hours away raising kids. So she runs the ship. If she goes down, the whole ship goes down, there’s no doubt about that.”

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In the post-round press conference at Memorial Park, a reporter asked Woodland directly how the past year had been harder on his family than on him. That question produced the answer above.

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Imago Source: Gary Woodland’s Instagram

Gabby Woodland married Gary in 2016. After Gary’s brain surgery in 2023, she told him he needed more than a golf coach. She pushed him to call Randy Smith, who helped him rebuild his game and lead the Tour in driving distance by 2026. In 2025, when the PGA Tour gave Woodland its Courage Award and a $25,000 donation, he sent the money to Champion Charities, and Gabby matched it. During tournament week, when a walking scorer triggered a hypervigilance episode, Gabby saw it coming and told Gary to leave before he finished the round.

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“The love that we have for each other now is one hundred times what it was a year ago. A thousand times what it was when we got married.”

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That line has roots in 2017, when the couple lost one of the twins Gabby was carrying. That pregnancy led to the birth of their son Jaxson, who arrived ten weeks early. It also comes from 2023, when Gary wrote goodbye letters to his three children before a major surgery. And it dates back to the start of 2026, when Woodland said he was in a dark place, while Gabby stayed home with Jaxson, Maddox, and Lennox, managing everything and sensing when something was off.

Three weeks before the win, Woodland made his recovery public. He told Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard about his PTSD diagnosis for the first time. He said he felt “a thousand pounds lighter” after the interview. That was his first step toward competing without hiding what he was dealing with. Woodland credits his therapist and Gabby, who had told him for months to put his own health first.

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Gary Woodland’s comeback and the PGA Tour’s mental health infrastructure

The PGA Tour’s support system helped Woodland when he almost lost control on Friday’s back nine. Tour security and his personal security guard, Zach, helped him stay calm during the hypervigilance episode. The Tour’s increasing focus on mental health recovery for players with neurological trauma has played a key role in helping Woodland stay competitive.

The PGA Tour Courage Award, given in February 2025, showed that the institution recognized what Woodland has gone through. Gabby, on the other hand, works outside that system. She has no support team or scoreboard, and she has managed on her own since before her condition even had a name.

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On Sunday, Woodland left the 18th green with $1,782,000 in prize money, an invitation to the Masters, and a new course record at Memorial Park. He stretched out his arms, took a deep breath, and looked up at the sky.

“We play an individual sport out here. But I wasn’t alone today.”