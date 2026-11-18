Most golfers remember the shots they wish they could take back. John Daly, however, had something else on his mind after a painful loss. In 2005, he missed a short par putt on the second playoff hole at Harding Park, allowing Tiger Woods to win the WGC-American Express title. Daly still walked away with $750,000, but the defeat clearly hurt. Instead of dwelling on it, he headed straight to Las Vegas. Twenty-one years later, Daly fought back tears as he told Sean Hannity about the person who helped him turn his life around after that difficult period.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“But when you get someone like her homeschooling your child, taking care of me, doing things that no woman would ever do for me, I mean, she saved my life,” John Daly said at his November 17 appearance on Hang Out with Sean Hannity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has told the casino story before, but rarely like this. Daly is not the only major champion to wrestle publicly with a gambling problem. Phil Mickelson did it in 2022, which makes Daly’s latest confession feel less like a tabloid anecdote and more like a pattern golf has yet to fully reckon with.

Daly’s own account is blunt: “I told my caddie and I told everybody: ‘Look, man, I should have won that damn tournament. I don’t want this money. I’m going to go to Wynn and play the $5,000 slot machine. And if I win, I win. If I don’t, I don’t.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Daly didn’t walk away with any winnings. By his count, he lost $1.65 million in just five hours. One report said he lost $600,000 in less than 30 minutes. He then took out another $600,000 in credit, only to lose that money as well. These figures come from Daly’s own account and have not been independently confirmed.

Sadly, this was not the first time gambling had taken a heavy toll on his life. Daly had already revealed his gambling losses in his 2006 autobiography. In a 2014 interview with Graham Bensinger, he said that he and his co-author went through his tax records and found he had lost between $55 million and $57 million gambling from 1991 to 2007. “I was shocked,” he said. Until then, he had believed his losses were closer to $20 million to $25 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tone back then was shrugging. He admitted regret in theory but added, “I had a lot of fun doing it.” That gap in tone is what makes this week’s tears the real story. The numbers haven’t changed, but the way he talks about them has.

Mickelson’s case runs the same road at higher stakes. Billy Walters alleged in a 2023 book that Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion over three decades and lost close to $100 million. Mickelson didn’t address those figures. He did say publicly that he had crossed the line into addiction and was done betting. Earlier, he told Sports Illustrated his gambling had become “reckless and embarrassing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comparison is revealing. Two of golf’s most beloved characters, decades apart, both reached for rescue only after the damage was done. Both also leaned on family to climb out.

Gambling is only one front. Daly has fought alcoholism, bladder cancer, diagnosed in 2020 and now in remission, and early sepsis from a brown recluse spider bite in 2019. Fox describes the Hannity episode as covering his quitting whiskey and the truth about his current relationship with gambling and alcohol, alongside his faith. The Daily Mail excerpt doesn’t spell out where his gambling stands today.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2005, John Daly lost a playoff to Tiger and a fortune to a slot machine in the same week. He frames the years since then not as a comeback on the course but as a rescue at home. For a man known for “Grip It and Rip It,” the hardest swing may have been admitting he needed someone to catch him.