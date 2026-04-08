“She’s a Mini Erica”: Rory McIlroy Admits What He Sees in Poppy Ahead of Masters

With all the pressure and prestige surrounding his stance as the reigning Masters Tournament champion, Rory McIlroy has probably been spending a lot of time practicing. However, when it comes to his most joyful moments, the path leads him to one fine place—family. More specifically, towards his five-year-old daughter, Poppy.

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“I’d say watching my daughter grow up. I think Poppy, she’s a mini Erica. It’s like living with two of them, which is great a lot of the time,” said McIlroy at the Masters, talking about the one thing that brought him the most joy away from the game. “She is the most unbelievably polite and respectful and well-behaved little girl, and I really love that she started to get into the game a lot more, and it all stemmed from the putt last year at the Par 3.”

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Last year, during the Par 3 Contest, Poppy took a putt, or let us say she just tapped it, and it resulted in a viral moment. The ball was resting pretty far away from the hole for a child. But to most patrons’ surprise, she drained it, leaving McIlroy and his friend, Shane Lowry, in surprise. And that seemed to have sparked a genuine interest in golf for Poppy. This time around, she has made a big but special request of her father.

Rory McIlroy continued, “So she made sure that I brought her putter up this year so she could hit the putt with her putter and not mine. Yeah, that’s been amazing to—and as well, just to see her grow up to have her travel the world to see different places, to give her a life that I could only dream about when I was that age, that’s been the coolest thing.”

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McIlroy married Erica Stoll on April 22, 2017, and Poppy was born on August 31, 2020. In 5 years of Poppy’s existence, this surely isn’t the first time the Northern Irishman has spoken about how family has influenced his outlook.

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After welcoming Poppy back in August 2020, McIlroy realized that she had become a prime reason for his joy. After all, she has been softening the blows for her dad for five years now. Talking to Normal Sport back in October 2024, McIlroy shared how he felt.

“I probably feel a lot more secure in that since becoming a dad. That, to me, has changed my perception of good days and bad days on the golf course, especially bad days. It’s definitely softened the blows of the bad day. But then, when you come home after a great day, and she absolutely does not care that you just shot 63, and all she wants to do is play memory. It’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to go play memory.’ It’s a pretty humbling thing.”

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Poppy has been cheering for her father on multiple occasions. Take THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025, for example. Poppy ensured she shared a heartfelt moment with McIlroy by picking up a flower and giving it to her dad after he won the tournament. And that’s something McIlroy seems to cherish.

Things began to change after McIlroy’s spectacular 2025, as that’s when Poppy realized that her father is famous.

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How Poppy realized Rory McIlroy is famous is hilarious

At a presser for the 2025 Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy revealed, “I think it was the first time that she realized what I did, which was really cool [and] also a little scary at the same time. It’s amazing that I can share these things with her and with Erica.”

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He continued, “The day after THE PLAYERS, she went into school, and there were a couple of kids that had said some stuff to her, and she came home to me that day and said, ‘Daddy, are you famous?’ And I said, ‘It depends on who you talk to.’ So, it’s a bit of a double-edged sword.”

The fame, the expectations, and even the long-awaited triumph at the Masters Tournament now carry a different meaning if we look at things through his daughter’s eyes. What was once purely about legacy and achievement has evolved into something far more personal.

Now, as McIlroy returns to Augusta National, the stakes remain undeniably high. But this time, there’s a noticeable shift in perspective. Beyond the pursuit of titles and records, it’s the small, grounding moments with Poppy that seem to matter most.