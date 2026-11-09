‘She’s Been on My A**’: WTGL Teammates Expose Michelle Wie West’s Strict Captaincy From a Brutal Pre-Match Rule

Michelle Wie West’s return to competitive golf has brought back her competitive intensity. The former U.S. Women’s Open champion has taken her responsibilities with Los Angeles Golf Club seriously, pushing her teammates to prepare. She contributed to strategic decisions and ensured everyone was ready for WTGL’s inaugural match.

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Alison Lee offered a particularly revealing glimpse into Wie West’s leadership during a post-match conversation with TGL. Asked about the team’s extensive practice sessions, Lee admitted that her captain had been keeping a close eye on her preparation.

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“I feel like Michelle’s definitely taken on the team captain role. She handpicked our caddy/coordinator Marina and obviously she did an amazing job. I know she’s been on my a** a little bit, trying to make sure I’m getting my practice in. And we both live in Vegas as well, so we’ve had a lot of conversations about strategy and what to do,” Alison Lee said.

“It’s really cool to see for me because she’s obviously retired. It’s cool to see her come back and have this competitive side of her really show. And yeah, it’s just been really cool to see.”

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Her influence was evident even before Los Angeles took on New York Golf Club in WTGL’s historic opening match on November 8, 2026. She has admitted that she used to train like a man, and she regrets it post-retirement because it led to severe injuries.

While it didn’t work earlier, the preparation paid off this time with a 3-1 victory for Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium in Florida.

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The discussion began with a question about the considerable practice time Los Angeles had invested before its opening match. The interviewer wanted to know whether the preparation routine came from Colin and the team’s coaching staff or whether Michelle Wie West had taken the initiative.

Gaby López offered a straightforward answer.

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“It was a rule,” she said, before explaining why the additional work had become so important.

López pointed out that the indoor playing environment presented challenges that even experienced professionals needed time to understand. The short game, particularly putting, required adjustments because the artificial environment did not behave like traditional outdoor golf.

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“This is probably the hardest putting green we’ve ever read,” the Mexican professional explained.

She highlighted how the lighting made it difficult to judge the direction and amount of break. Some putts looked relatively straightforward at first but moved considerably in the final couple of feet toward the hole.

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For a team competing in a format where every shot and putting decision can influence the result, those small details matter.

The additional preparation, therefore, had a clear purpose. Los Angeles needed to become comfortable with an unfamiliar environment before facing some of the strongest players in women’s golf.

Wie West confirmed that the team had invested considerable time preparing for its first appearance.

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She said team chemistry and communication mattered throughout the process. The players also spoke regularly with Colin, seeking his observations and guidance on the unique playing conditions.

However, understanding the environment required more than listening to instructions.

“We spent like nine hours here yesterday. So, we really put in the work. So, I’m proud of us,” Wie West said.

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The preparation also demonstrated Wie West’s approach to her leadership responsibilities. She wanted the team to enter its first match with a shared understanding of the conditions, confidence in its communication, and enough practice to make informed decisions under pressure.

That effort became particularly relevant when Los Angeles faced a competitive New York lineup featuring Lydia Ko, Rose Zhang, and Linn Grant.

Lee’s comments provided the clearest picture of how Michelle Wie West had taken charge behind the scenes.

Her team leadership skills go back to the Solheim Cup.

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In July 2020, she reached out to Pat Hurst about becoming involved with the U.S. team for the 2021 Solheim Cup. Hurst later appointed her assistant captain alongside Angela Stanford.

Hurst praised Michelle Wie West’s initiative and her relationships with younger players.

Wie West, who made five Solheim Cup appearances, also spoke about the lessons she learned from Hurst during their previous team experiences.

“I learned so much from her leadership and friendship,” Michelle Wie West said.

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The WTGL captaincy provides another example of her interest in team competition and supporting fellow players. The difference is that she is now combining those responsibilities with an active playing role.

Los Angeles Golf Club makes history with a 3-1 victory

The preparation came into focus when Los Angeles Golf Club faced New York Golf Club on November 8.

Los Angeles established a 2-1 advantage after the opening nine holes. The team’s successful Hammer decision on the third hole helped secure two points, while New York claimed the fifth.

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The seventh hole provided another memorable moment involving Michelle Wie West.

Playing the par-three, she struck an approach that hit the flagstick and finished just 4 feet, 11 inches from the hole. A potential hole-in-one came agonizingly close.

New York’s Linn Grant subsequently chipped in, putting pressure on Los Angeles. Lee responded by converting the short putt following Wie West’s excellent tee shot, allowing the teams to halve the hole and preserving Los Angeles’ lead.

Michelle Wie West was understandably surprised her shot hadn’t dropped.

“Very shocked that that didn’t go in. I thought there was no way that was not going in,” she said afterward.

Lee then made another important contribution in the singles portion, defeating Grant on the 11th hole to secure an additional point for Los Angeles.

The teams ultimately finished with a 3-1 scoreline. This gave Los Angeles the first victory in WTGL history. Gaby López also delivered the final putt to complete the opening-night win.

The result gave the team an encouraging start, although the close contest showed that preparation alone would not guarantee comfortable victories.

Michelle Wie West’s leadership was not about controlling every aspect of the match. It was about building an environment where all three players could contribute and trust one another.