Shocking Visuals of Destroyed Augusta National by Flash Flood Goes Viral: ‘That’s Wild’

In 2024, Hurricane Helene unleashed its fury across the Southeastern United States, leaving hundreds of thousands without power or water. This devastating Category 4 storm made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on September 26, 2024, with wind speeds reaching 140 mph.

Just a few months following Hurricane Helene, and on July 20, a flash flood warning was issued for Aiken and Edgefield counties due to heavy rainfall, with 2-2.5 inches already fallen and an additional 0.5-1.5 inches expected. The warning was expected to affect areas including North Augusta, Evans, Augusta, and the Augusta National Golf Club, with potential flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low-lying areas. And it has. As per recent visuals from the area by NUCLR Golf shows the course is submerged in thick mud water. As per the same update, the flash flood has severely damaged Augusta National’s “Amen Corner.”

The full extent of the recent flood’s impact on Augusta National remains to be seen, but if it damaged the course in any way like Hurricane Helene, Augusta National will once again need renovations. Following the September storm, four greens (Nos. 1, 8, 15, and 16) were rebuilt, either due to damage or as part of ongoing renovations. Despite recovery efforts, the region continues to feel the effects of the hurricane, and its lasting impact is still evident.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And, as per a recent news report from WRDW, the Augusta neighborhood is still dealing with damaged “homes, erasing yards and causing huge headaches.” As per the same news channel, there are still “no new solutions.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The devastation of the flash flood brings back terrible memories of the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The hurricane impacted areas far beyond the coast, causing catastrophic flooding and destruction in western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee, and southwestern Virginia. Following Hurricane Helene’s passage in 2024, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley reported that the course had sustained “a lot of damage.” Drone footage of the nearby Augusta Country Club revealed similar destruction, including downed trees and damaged fairways. The storm’s impact is still evident, with an estimated 1500 trees lost.

And, given these incidents (and more), golf fans are just as worried about the conditions as they were then.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Golf fans are in disbelief at the Augusta National condition

One golf fan said, “ya thats caused from man made manipulated weather modifications. totally normal. nothing to see here.” Hurricanes are naturally occurring storms, but climate change amplifies their impact. Although the frequency of hurricanes may not be increasing, their severity is rising, leading to heavier rainfall and more destructive storm surges. A 2024 study from World Weather Attribution (WWA) highlights how human activities, such as burning fossil fuels and deforestation, intensify extreme weather events like tropical cyclones.

A fan tried to lighten up the mood, saying, “I think that’s actually from Jordan Spieth’s 2016 collapse…” In 2016, Jordan Spieth’s Masters collapse began with bogeys at 10 and 11, but the turning point came at the par-3 12th hole. His tee shot landed in Rae’s Creek, and after a dropped ball, he chunked a wedge shot into the water again, resulting in a quadruple-bogey 7. This disastrous sequence erased his five-shot lead. Jordan Spieth ultimately finished T2, three shots back, marking a historic collapse – the first player to lose a five-shot lead entering the back nine on Sunday at the Masters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Two fans took the mic and commented, “That’s one heck of a water hazard,” and “That’s wild.” Indeed, it is. However, this isn’t the flooding has affected Augusta National. In 1990, heavy rains and flooding in east Georgia severely damaged the Augusta National Golf Club, particularly “Amen Corner.” The No. 11 green was completely washed away when Rae’s Creek overflowed, and other damage included a bunker on No. 12, the Byron Nelson Bridge, and the members’ tee box at No. 13.

Lastly, a fan replied under the post, “Do we know what hole this is? I’m assuming that’s Rae Creek that’s going nuts.” The video seems to be of Hogan Bridge; the stone bridge sits in front of the 12th green and 13th tee. Hopefully, the region recovers from the devastating effects sooner rather than later.