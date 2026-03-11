‘Shooting His Shot’: Wyndham Clark’s Interview With NFL Host Kay Adams Has Golf Fans Saying the Same Thing

Changing equipment week in, week out is not a good sign. But that’s what Wyndham Clark has done by switching four different drivers in five tournaments. When famous TV presenter Kay Adams quizzed him on the matter at TPC Sawgrass, Clark’s response took the conversation in a totally unexpected direction, which led to a rather flirtatious back-and-forth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, I mean, sometimes it’s nice to have a week-long girlfriend, you know?” the 2023 U.S. Open champion responded with a cheeky smile on his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at Up & Adams with Kay Adams before the 2026 Players Championship. The host, known for her previous stint with NFL Network, didn’t expect the answer and was visibly taken aback for a moment.

“I’m just kidding, I’m just kidding,” Clark added, continuing to smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kay Adams caught up soon. She playfully screamed, “Wyndham… are you kidding?”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Clark’s one line set the tone and added a new layer to the next round of questions. He acknowledged the real issue with his drivers but used a dating analogy to explain his point.

“I haven’t found the right one. And I think when you find the right one, you lock it down, okay?” Clark answered, once again, with that mischievous smile on his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Up & Adams (@upandadamsshow) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It was reminiscent of Bryson DeChambeau‘s flirty exchange with a media person in 2024. A female reporter started her question by stating that the Crushers’ captain was “arguably the hottest golfer” on the planet. The “hottest,” of course, meant his brilliant performance on the greens, but DeChambeau couldn’t help but quip.

“Is it the ‘stache?” the 2024 U.S. Open champion joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone in the room laughed. DeChambeau, giggling, clarified he was just joking. While their exchange was short, Clark continued the charade for a few more minutes.

Kay Adams probed again, “This is like a couple of times. You’re just bouncing all over the place. Swiping left and right on these drivers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re still talking about drivers?” Wyndham Clark chimed in with a rhetorical question, hinting at the left and right swipes on dating apps, and laughing with the TV crew behind the camera.

On a serious note, Clark has not settled on a driver this season. He started with a Ping G430 LST at the American Express and TGL, then moved to the Ping G440 K at the Farmers Insurance Open. At Pebble Beach, he switched to a Titleist TSR, and by the Genesis Invitational, he was using a TaylorMade Qi4D.

For now, the Qi4D with a Titan shaft is his choice. Credit goes to TaylorMade fitter Adrian for making the necessary adjustments. While talking about it, Clark asked Adams if she even knew what Qi4D meant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without missing a beat, Kay Adams sarcastically remarked, “Yeah, it’s the amazing driver that’s gonna give you happiness and bake you cookies and do your laundry.”

The exchange worked because Adams matched Clark’s energy instead of steering the conversation elsewhere. Her NFL broadcasting experience made her comfortable with this kind of banter, which is rare in golf interviews. Clark responded by joining in rather than holding back.

“Settle down, Wyndham,” Adams joked at the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, even though Clark has been switching drivers, he has all but “settled down” in his real life. The 32-year-old is known to be dating Alicia Bogdanski, a former cheerleader. The Arizona State grad was seen in Netflix’s Full Swing Season 3 as well.

The funny and flirtatious exchange between Adams and Clark quickly spread on social media, sparking debate among fans.

Golf fans react to Wyndham Clark and Kay Adams’ Players Championship interview

Some fans were simply there for the personality Clark showed, the analogy catching them off guard from a player whose 2025 season was defined more by frustration than humor.

“Proud of Wyndham’s performance here,” wrote one fan.

“Didn’t realize Mr. Clark had some game to him 👀😎,” joked a second person.

“10/10 banter”

The cross-sport dynamic drew its own appreciation, fans responding to Adams covering a PGA Tour event on her own terms without adjusting her energy for the golf audience.

“Kay being brave enough to step into the golf world giving zero F’s. 🫡 we appreciate true-all sports coverage.”

Some fans saw the chemistry for what it was: a genuine exchange between interviewer and player, not just a performance.

“Wyndham shooting his shot and Kay vibing with it!!“

“Chemistry 🔥”

Clark joined Titleist before the 2022 season and won three times in ten months, including the 2023 U.S. Open. Since then, his ranking has dropped from third in the world to 45th. Off-tee struggles defined his 2025 season, and the driver changes in 2026 are his response. Earlier this year, he set a TGL record with a 372-yard drive, showing the power is still there. His last Tour win was the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Clark is still searching for answers. At least now, he can laugh about it.