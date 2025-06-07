ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The stage is set, the bay breeze is ready, and top golfers are prepared to navigate the twists of Seaview’s Bay course in a battle where every stroke counts! And everything does count at this 54-hole event, if you take a look at Nelly Korda. Having recently made history as the first American to sit atop the rankings for 100 (consecutive) weeks, the World No. 1 is still seeking her first win of the season. After the latest heartbreak at Erin Hills, the golfer is currently hanging outside the top 50 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. However, if she recovers and takes home the win, she will take home more than one perk.
So, what’s at stake at the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic? Well, aside from the 13th LPGA Tour title, the winner will take home $262,500, which reflects the standard 15% payout according to the LPGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart.
Out of the $1.75M purse, the second-place golfer will take home $162,834 (9.43%). The third-place golfer will grab a solid $118,125 out of the $1.75M purse. In total, the 7 top finishers at the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic will grab more than $50,000 from this 13th LPGA Tour event. Here’s a complete breakdown of the purse:-
|1
|$262,500
|2
|$162,834
|3
|$118,125
|4
|$91,379
|5
|$73,550
|6
|$60,177
|7
|$50,370
|8
|$44,130
|9
|$39,673
|10
|$36,106
|11
|$33,431
|12
|$31,202
|13
|$29,241
|14
|$27,458
|15
|$25,853
|16
|$24,427
|17
|$23,180
|18
|$22,109
|19
|$21,218
|20
|$20,504
|21
|$19,792
|22
|$19,078
|23
|$18,366
|24
|$17,652
|25
|$17,028
|26
|$16,404
|27
|$15,779
|28
|$15,155
|29
|$14,532
|30
|$13,997
|31
|$13,462
|32
|$12,927
|33
|$12,391
|34
|$11,856
|35
|$11,412
|36
|$10,965
|37
|$10,521
|38
|$10,074
|39
|$9,628
|40
|$9,271
|41
|$8,915
|42
|$8,559
|43
|$8,201
|44
|$7,845
|45
|$7,578
|46
|$7,310
|47
|$7,043
|48
|$6,775
|49
|$6,508
|50
|$6,240
|51
|$6,063
|52
|$5,884
|53
|$5,705
|54
|$5,528
|55
|$5,349
|56
|$5,170
|57
|$4,993
|58
|$4,814
|59
|$4,637
|60
|$4,458
|61
|$4,369
|62
|$4,279
|63
|$4,190
|64
|$4,102
|65
|$4,011
|66
|$3,923
|67
|$3,834
|68
|$3,744
|69
|$3,655
|70
|$3,566
In addition to monetary rewards, there are significant points, perks, and benefits at stake for the field, particularly for the tournament winner. Specifically, the champion of this tournament receives 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe, as well as points for the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking. Furthermore, the rest of the field accumulates Race to the CME Globe points based on their finishing positions.
The top 60 players in the standings after the ShopRite LPGA Classic in November qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. Notably, the winner of that championship not only secures the Race to the CME Globe but also takes home a substantial first-place prize of $4 million! Winning offers other significant advantages, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour and entry into other prestigious tournaments. Essentially, a lot is at stake, even outside the cash! The 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic is heading into the second round. However, this is how a few golfers fared in the opening round.
How did golfers fare at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in round one?
“I don’t have expectation. I just play golf. I just come out, have fun. That’s all I do. The results is something that I can’t control,” said South Korea’s Lee Il-hee. Lee closed with birdies to share the first-round lead at the LPGA ShopRite Classic in New Jersey on Friday. This is her second tournament of 2025 after she missed the cut at last week’s US Women’s Open. The 36-year-old shot an eight-under-par 63 and tied with Elizabeth Szokol at the top of the leaderboard.
Elizabeth Szokol surged into contention with five straight opening birdies, finishing with a 68. After finishing her first round, Szokol said, “Just kept hitting the ball really good. Hit the ball great and gave myself a lot of looks, so it was a great day.” The American golfer is currently searching for her first LPGA title this season. If she performs well in the upcoming rounds, she is likely to achieve that at Seaview Resort.
We’ve got two veterans tied at the top after Round 1 at the @ShopRiteLPGA ✌️
FULL LEADERBOARD ⬇️ https://t.co/nYxB79xRf3
— LPGA (@LPGA) June 6, 2025
Following the leaders after the first round, Lee-Anne Pace shot a 67, tying for 3rd. Akie Iwai also finished with a score of 65, tying for 3rd as well. Several players are tied for 5th at -5, including Polly Mack, Saki Baba, Dewi Weber, Gurleen Kaur, Jaravee Boonchant, and Wei-Ling, all of whom shot 66 in the opening rounds. So, make sure to catch all the action at the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic!
