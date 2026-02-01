‘Should be Disqualified’: Golf Fans Angry & Confused as Tour Pro Concedes Putt to Lose Playoff at $2.75M Event

The 2026 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship delivered a tense finish on January 31, 2026, at the Royal Golf Club. After the four regulation rounds, Freddy Schott, Calum Hill, and Patrick Reed were all tied for the top spot. This could have marked an intense finish at the $2.75 million event. But it escalated into mockery and outrage when Calum Hill conceded the playoff round.

“The moment Freddy Schott became a winner on Tour 🙌. He beat Calum Hill on the second play-off hole as the Scotsman conceded after going out of bounds off the tee and then into the water with his fourth shot,” the DP World Tour wrote in an X post announcing Schott’s win.

After a tied score after the 72nd hole, Freddy Schott, Calum Hill, and Patrick Reed advanced to a sudden-death playoff. As the standard DP World Tour rule, the playoff occurred on the par-4 18th hole. This had set the stage for a high-stakes showdown under DP World Tour rules. What made things even more exciting was Reed’s plan to return to the PGA Tour by securing top finishes in multiple DP World Tour events.

He had already won the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. After the win, he left LIV Golf and made his intentions clear to get back on the PGA Tour. To achieve that, he had confirmed entry in the 2026 Qatar Masters and was in a position to win the 2026 Bapco Bahrain Championship.

However, that excitement ended quickly when he was the only one to score a bogey on the first playoff round. That left Calum Hill and Freddy Schott to continue, both managing pars to extend the playoff into a second trip down the same hole. Hill snap-hooked his drive out of bounds, then struggled further by sending his fourth shot into the water. He took 7 holes to reach the hole, three more than the par 4. Schott, meanwhile, played conservatively and chipped close, finishing just 12 feet from the hole with a chance to secure par.

Rather than waiting for Schott to putt, Calum Hill conceded the hole. This effectively handed over the title on the spot. The decision ended the playoff immediately and sealed Schott’s first DP World Tour victory. But more than his victory, fans focused on one of the most unusual finishes seen on the circuit in recent seasons. In fact, many say that no one has ever conceded in the playoffs. This led to outrage on social media.

Golf fans are angry over Colum Hill’s decision to concede

Golf fans were left baffled and fired up after a shocking moment in Bahrain over the weekend. Social media erupted with confusion, outrage, and disbelief, as viewers questioned what they were witnessing on the 18th green. Tweets flew fast, ranging from disbelief at the situation to calls for disqualification.

One user quickly asked for Calum Hill’s disqualification. “After doing research Hill should be disqualified from the tournament for conceding the playoff hole. You cannot concede a playoff in a stroke play professional tournament. The hole must be finished in accordance to the rules of golf,” the fan wrote. The user didn’t mention the specific rule in question here. However, Rule 3.2b allows concessions of your opponent’s next stroke, a hole, or the match in stroke play, and this applies to playoffs as they are extensions of stroke play.

Another viewer summed up the shock shared by many, writing, “I’m not even ashamed to say I didn’t know that you could concede in a stroke-play event playoff. Pretty positive I’ve never seen that before.”

The reaction echoed a broader sentiment. While concessions are familiar in match play, seeing one decide a professional stroke-play event felt completely foreign. And it makes a lot of sense, as someone who has done everything in his power to reach the playoffs won’t like to concede, no matter the situation.

The DP World Tour itself also came under fire. “DP World Tour just making Sh*t up now? WTH!!! Lost credibility there,” read one frustrated response.

This suggests that some viewers believed officials had bent the rules rather than enforced them. It reflects on the disqualification rule referred to by another user.

Simple disbelief continued to dominate the conversation. “You can concede in a playoff at stroke play event???” one fan asked, while another labeled the entire sequence chaos, writing, “This playoff was CARNAGE! Not sure I’ve ever seen anyone concede before…?”

The intensity of the reaction highlighted how rare the moment was for a global audience. The officials have not taken any action against Calum Hill, which means they allowed him to concede. However, the sight of a championship ending without a final putt rolling toward the cup left many fans unconvinced.