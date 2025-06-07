‘Shredded’ Tiger Woods Shows Off Body Transformation While Supporting Son Charlie Woods at Junior Event

Tiger Woods knows when to show up. Despite not playing a single tournament this year due to injuries, the 15-time major champion has been present for every moment that matters to his family. He’s cheered on his son Charlie Woods at junior golf tournaments, supported his daughter Sam through finals and graduation, and even trailed Charlie’s group in a cart at the Florida Amateur Championship at BallenIsles Country Club. Charlie recently clinched his first American Junior Golf Association title, ending a long-standing joke between father and son that Tiger had a title and Charlie didn’t. “Now I can say I have one, and Dad can’t say I don’t,” he said. Now, his father has shared another moment on the greens, and fans cannot help but notice one usual thing.

Per the Instagram latest post by the Florida State Golf Association, Jake Sherwin just made history with a hole-in-one in front of golf legend Charlie Woods’s dad (need we say more?). As the post caption read, “A hole-in-one in front of one of the greatest to ever do it” — quite the pressure! The scene was set with Pavel Tsar hitting it to two feet and Charlie Woods following up with a shot to four feet, prompting Sherwin to quip, “There’s no more room for me” before he one-hopped his way into golfing immortality. No wonder the post calls it “the best day of Jake Sherwin’s life”!

But all fans could talk about was how Woods did not look like the golfer they remember. “That’s not Tiger”, commented one fan while the other said, “He looks so much younger when he’s a touch slimmer and has the scruff,” and well, he did look a little… different.

Well, ever since his left Achilles tendon surgery earlier this year, Woods hasn’t been in top form, but we do know how he rebuilds his body post-injury. After years of battling injuries, multiple surgeries, and a devastating car crash in 2021, Tiger Woods has been defying the odds with his new fitness and recovery routine. As Woods once revealed in an interview, “I used to get up in the morning, run four miles. Then I’d go to the gym, do my lift. Then I’d hit balls for two to three hours.” This intense regimen was typical of his prime, where he’d push his body to the limits.

During his peak years, Woods would follow up his morning sessions with more practice, playing, and working on his short game, and even fit in another four-mile run and some basketball or tennis. However, after his 2019 wins and the subsequent car crash and surgeries, Woods had to reevaluate his approach to training and recovery. Now, his new routine is focused on precision and grit, helping him get back on the course and continue his pursuit of golf greatness and many fans still believe that “Tiger looking shredded.”

As Tiger Woods recovers and gains momentum, he’s gradually re-engaging with the world of golf, finding ways to stay involved even if competitive play isn’t on the table just yet.

Tiger Woods is making waves in the business side of golf

Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red has just unveiled its new Summer Championship Collection, perfectly timed ahead of next week’s U.S. Open at Oakmont. The collection is a tribute to golf’s most unforgiving examination, embodying the precision and fortitude required to conquer the game’s most demanding test.

According to Caje Moye, Sun Day Red’s Senior Creative Director, Apparel and Accessories, “The Summer Championship Collection represents our tribute to golf’s most unforgiving examination.” Each garment has been designed with insights from Woods’ experience competing in the U.S. Open, where he has won three times. The brand has partnered with Vessel to design limited-edition bags and head covers, and some limited-edition footwear is also part of the collection.

The new collection reflects the iconic red, white, and blue palette of the U.S. Open, with every detail engineered for performance when margins are smallest and pressure is highest. As Moye notes, “This collection honors a tournament where par is celebrated and champions are defined by their ability to endure.” With Woods not competing in the U.S. Open due to injury, he’ll be cheering on the next generation, including his son Charlie, who recently captured his first AJGA title. As golfers prepare for the challenge in Oakmont, do you think Woods’ Sun Day Red collection will inspire the next champion? Let us know in the comment section below!