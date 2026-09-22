‘Shut Up, Kiz’: Tiger Woods’ Shocking 18th-Hole Call Delayed Team USA’s 2017 Presidents Cup Win

“Tiger’s like, shut up, Kiz.” That was Kevin Kisner’s reaction to Tiger Woods’ call at the 2017 Presidents Cup. Team USA had dominated the International team for three straight days at Liberty National. By Saturday evening, the Americans were just one hole away from winning the Cup a full day early. But Tiger Woods, serving as Steve Stricker’s assistant captain, forced the U.S. team to concede a putt on the 18th green to keep the tournament mathematically alive for Sunday.

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The story resurfaced nearly a decade later on the Fore Play podcast, in a clip posted on X by Fore Play’s own account. Kisner, who played on that 2017 team, laid out exactly what happened.

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“There will be a point, there always is in a team event, that it gets close, unless you’re 2017 USA; we just beat the brakes off of them all week. That was the one where it was over on Saturday, right, mathematically? Tiger made us give them a putt on the last hole on Saturday night, so it wasn’t over. We had to get one point on Sunday to secure the cup.” Kisner didn’t hide his frustration in the moment, even while conceding the wisdom of it in hindsight: “It was probably the right thing to do, but buddy, we were p**sed when he did it.”

Tiger’s decision was not about winning one more point. It was about keeping people interested in watching on TV.

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“He was like, we gotta play either way. We might as well have something to play for because TV’s gonna make us play.”

Sunday’s broadcast and the scheduled 12 singles matches were happening no matter what, so Woods wanted those matches to actually mean something rather than being a formality played out in front of a lame-duck crowd. Kisner pushed back hard in the moment, telling Woods they could go out and treat Sunday as a formality regardless of the mathematics.

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“No, we’re just gonna go out in New York. What are you talking about? They can have all 12 points on Sunday. I don’t care. We’ll just hang out.” Tiger wasn’t having it. “He goes, no, we’re gonna go,” Kisner recalled, before delivering the line that gives the story its title: “Tiger’s like, shut up, Kiz.”

To understand how dominant that Saturday actually was, you have to look at the full day. The U.S. had entered the morning leading 8-2, then blew the gap open further in foursomes, going 3.5-0.5 to push the score to 11.5-2.5. The afternoon four-ball session offered a genuine chance to end the whole competition that night. Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth beat Jason Day and Louis Oosthuizen 2&1. Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas beat Hideki Matsuyama and Jhonattan Vegas 3&2.

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Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka beat Branden Grace and Marc Leishman 3&2. The only match still in doubt was Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman against Anirban Lahiri and Si Woo Kim, and if the Americans won that one too, the overall score would hit 15.5-3.5, clinching the Cup on the spot. It came down to a genuinely dramatic finish. Chappell and Hoffman trailed by one through 14, but Lahiri and Kim pulled away on 15 and 16.

Hoffman clawed back with a chip-in birdie on 17 that sent him and Chappell into a celebration so wild it nearly took out Chappell’s caddie, and Lahiri immediately answered with his own 20-foot birdie to hold a 1-up lead. On the par-3 18th, Lahiri chipped to inside 3 feet while both Americans found the bunker. Rather than simply conceding Lahiri’s short putt right away, the Americans let Chappell finish his own par attempt first, and Golf Digest’s contemporaneous report even speculated then that a captain may have had a hand in delaying that concession. Chappell eventually conceded Lahiri’s 2.5-footer, handing Lahiri and Kim the lone International point of the day, and ending Team USA’s chance to clinch on Saturday night.

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The gap between the two mindsets is the real heart of this story. Kisner, like most of his teammates, was thinking as a player who’d already put in the work; they’d dominated every session, so why manufacture more drama than necessary? Tiger Woods, in just his second stint as a team-event assistant captain after a similar role at the 2016 Ryder Cup, was thinking about the shape of the whole event, not just his own team’s convenience. In the end, Tiger’s decision did not change the result. It only changed when Team USA would win. The Americans needed just one point from 12 singles matches on Sunday to secure the Cup.

They easily got it, winning 4.5 points and finishing with a 19-11 victory. It was their seventh straight Presidents Cup title. Whether Tiger’s decision made Sunday more meaningful is a matter of opinion. Golf Digest predicted at the time that Sunday could get lower TV ratings because the result was no longer in doubt. But nearly 10 years later, Kisner’s story gives that moment on the 18th green a different feel. Tiger Woods could have let Team USA celebrate a day early. Instead, he chose to make them come back on Sunday and finish the job themselves.