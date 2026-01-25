Si Woo Kim Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More About Golf Pro

Si Woo Kim made history as the youngest Players Championship winner at 21 in 2017. Now, nearly a decade later, the South Korean golfer sits in the lead at the American Express 2026 after 3 rounds, having shot 63-65-66, highlighting the consistency that has defined his career on the PGA Tour. With career earnings pushing past $35 million and a game that thrives in challenging conditions, Si Woo Kim’s estimated net worth of $29 million tells the story of a player who’s built lasting success on golf’s biggest stages.

Si Woo Kim’s net worth

Kim’s fortune isn’t just about cashing checks; it’s about consistency at the highest level. He has made $31.2 million on the PGA Tour. His year-by-year earnings breakout paints a picture of remarkable consistency on the greens.

Year Earrings (USD) 2016 $3,086,369 2017 $2,477,620 2018 $2,158,089 2019 $2,083,852 2020 $882,039 2021 $3,183,828 2022 $1,979,443 2023 $6,177,611 2024 $4,234,439 2025 $3,656,890 2026 $220,675

Kim’s 2023 season was his best in terms of earnings, as he made more than $6.1 million, a year that showcased his great ball-striking and mental toughness. But here’s what makes him special: even when the weather is bad and the winds howl, Kim gets better. He is one of the best wind players on the Tour and does well when others don’t.

He started 2026 with a tough time at the Sony Open, where he came back from 4-over through nine holes to finish T11 and win $220,675. That toughness—five birdies in his last ten holes was classic.

What makes Kim different when it comes to money is that he can stack multiple sources of income. His tournament winnings are the main source of income, but his endorsement deals with big golf brands bring in steady money that grows as his reputation does. Kim’s off-course earnings are a strong complement to his on-course success, as he is one of South Korea’s most marketable golfers.

Si Woo Kim’s brand endorsements

Callaway Golf trusts Si Woo Kim with their gear, and they have good reason to do so. The details of the contract are private, but his relationship with Callaway goes beyond just being a sponsor. He’s a proven winner who uses their clubs, balls, and gear on the toughest tracks on Tour. That kind of proof is worth a lot in terms of endorsements.

In April 2025, Kim added Yeet Casino to his portfolio and posted on Instagram, “Happy to announce my newest sponsor @yeetcasino.”

The partnership began at the RBC Heritage, adding another brand to his growing list of sponsors. Over time, these deals add up, turning regular tournament play into long-term financial security that lasts long after his playing career is over.

Si Woo Kim’s net worth of $29 million indicates he has been playing golf at a championship level for 10 years. If he wins on Sunday, he will make $1,656,000 more and show that his best golf is still ahead of him.