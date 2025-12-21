Korean PGA Tour Star Clears the Air on LIV Golf Rumors With Blunt Message

For a while, it seemed the PGA Tour’s fate was again in the hands of LIV. An alleged “eight-figure” offer made to Si Woo Kim caused quite an uproar last week. In what looked like a cat-and-mouse chase between the two, the doors of the deal remained ajar – until now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Posting a story on his Instagram, Kim has affirmed his decision to stay loyal to the PGA Tour. “I will be playing on pga tour,” a simple text flashes across the screen.

Kim had earlier allegedly declined LIV’s offer to be a part of the new Korean-based Becko East GC franchise – earlier known as the Ironheads GC. The talks, reportedly, were reopened with an attempt to poach him as well as Byeong Hun An.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Si Woo has added to his Instagram story that he will be playing on the PGA Tour next season. I want to reiterate this, it’s a huge blow for LIV Golf if they don’t get these Korean-born players. Substantial offers have been made, and they’ve been a major target for months now,” says Flushing It Golf through their X account.