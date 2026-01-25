Si Woo Kim WITB January 2026: Korean PGA Tour Star’s Updated Bag at American Express

Si Woo Kim is on the verge of winning his maiden title in 2026. Following the rumors of Kim joining the LIV Golf, the South Korean golfer finally chose the PGA Tour, putting a rest to all the controversy. And immediately, he has shown some excellent performances on the greens. Playing in The American Express, Kim hit a six-under par 66 this Saturday to get himself to the top of the list.

However, this was a very slim lead considering how close two of his biggest rivals stood on the list. World number 1 Scottie Scheffler had a 22-under 194 while the 18-year-old wonderkid, Blades Brown, finished a stroke back on 195. Undoubtedly, both of these stars will come hard at Kim this Sunday. But it is utterly important for the Korean star to keep his nerves and believe in his abilities, and also his irons, which he carries inside his bag. Curious to know what’s inside Kim’s bag? Well, here’s a detailed list.

What edge is Si Woo Kim aiming to gain with his equipment setup?

Kim uses a complete setup of Callaway clubs, including Odyssey putters, and plays the Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball. He has been officially associated with Callaway since 2018, as Kim joined Callaway just one year after making history as the youngest winner of The Players Championship.

Imago BMW PGA, Golf Herren Championship 2025 Si Woo Kim KOR on the 16th fairway during Round 4 of the BMW PGA Championship 2025, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England. 14/09/2025 Picture: Golffile Thos Caffrey All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*, *Imago*

For his driver, the South Korean star chooses the Callaway Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver. It has Project X Denali Black 60 as it’s shaft. The driver is priced at around $400 dollars under the PGA Tour Superstore.

As his fairway wood, Si Woo Kim prefers to have a Callaway Ai Smoke Ti 340 Mini-Driver (11.5º). Its unique design and features boast the Fujikura Ventus VeloCore. This driver features neutral, fade, and has customisation to control the ball flight with ease. The equipment also has the capacity to produce exceptionally fast ball speeds while also allowing the golfer to optimize launch across the face.

Kim chooses a Callaway Rogue ST LS Fairway Wood (18 degree) along with a Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Black 90g X Shaft. Following his rather disappointing 2024 season, Kim came back strongly in 2025. Playing in the 2025 PGA Championship, he clinched a hole-in-one in round two. Interestingly, as he took down the 6th hole at 252 yards, Kim used his Callaway Rogue ST LS Fairway Wood.

Now, coming to his irons, the Korean golfer uses the Callaway Apex MB irons(5-9i). Additionally, he also keeps a Callaway X-forged star JDM iron (4i) handy for further perfecting his craft during crucial situations. To add to his arsenal further, Kim also carries a KBS Tour-V 125g TS Shafts inside his bag.

The 30-year-old PGA Tour star chooses a set of Callaway Opus wedges (48º, 52º, 56º, 60º) with KBS Tour-V 125 TS Shafts as his wedges. This equipment particularly helps him to cover short-distance or high-trajectory shots, which require accuracy, such as pitching, chipping, and escaping bunkers.

Lastly, Kim prefers to use an Odyssey 2-ball 10 Long Putter, which helps him in finding the hole with accurate precision. Currently, these items are available at the PGA Tour Superstore online and are priced at $349.99.