Si Woo Kim’s Behavior With His Sick Son at Players Championship Press Conference Speaks Volumes

When little Theo ran into his father, Si Woo Kim’s, arms during a live interview at the 2025 Genesis Championship, it was one of the more endearing moments the Tour had seen all year. On Friday at THE PLAYERS, Theo was back in his father’s arms; only this time, he was sick, but Woo displayed dad and golfer duties with the utmost balance.

Si Woo Kim’s ability to stay focused was the highlight of his post-round presser. Theo, visibly under the weather and coughing throughout, kept calling out “appa” (Korean for dad) during his interview, but Kim wasn’t bothered; he never shushed him, just held him close in his arms, and answered every question with the same calm he brings to TPC Sawgrass.

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At this year’s PLAYERS, Kim shot a Round 1 of 73 (+1) before bouncing back with a Round 2 of 72 (E), grinding to make the cut at an event he knows better than most. He won it in 2017 by 3 strokes, at just 21 years old, shooting a bogey-free final round of 69. He became the youngest champion in the tournament’s history.

That result was not a one-off. His 2026 season coming into THE PLAYERS already included a T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open (-16), a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open (-15), and a T6 at The AmEx (-22), with over $1.8 million in earnings through seven events.

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The family angle carries its own timeline. Kim married his wife, Ji Hyun, in December 2022, and they welcomed Theo in Feb 2024. Their son has gradually become a recognizable face on the Tour. The 2024 Masters was the first time Theo appeared on the course, with Kim captioning the Instagram post “first time with Theo at @themasters.” It was a moment that drew over 2,000 likes, including one from the PGA Tour’s official account.

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That was just the start. At the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May, the PGA Tour’s own account posted a clip of Si Woo Kim greeting his newborn after his second round, captioning it “Family man.” By October 2025, at the Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour, cameras caught Theo running into his father’s arms mid-interview.

Theo also likes to dabble with clubs. Kim shared his photo where he was sitting on the floor with a full-length putter and pointed out that Theo is just like his father and is happy when he hits good shots and frustrated when he hits bad shots.

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Even Kim’s New Year’s post on January 1, 2026, showed the little one on the golf course, already mimicking swings with toy clubs. The kid has essentially grown up on the Tour. The PLAYERS press conference was the most public version of a dynamic that has been building for two years, which could not stop fans but did take notice of it.

Fans react to Si Woo Kim’s wholesome press-conference moment

“Aww, Si Woo Kim grinding to make the cut at THE PLAYERS and then bringing his adorable little son to the presser—pure heartwarming dad goals! Family first. Love this vibe! “Let’s go, Si Woo!” wrote one fan.

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At THE PLAYERS, players are usually in and out of media duties fast, especially after a grind like Kim’s, where a R1 of 73 had him fighting just to survive the cut. Choosing to walk in with a sick toddler instead said a lot.

“Pure gold, the best video of the Players today,” said another.

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The tournament draws the strongest field in golf, and a press conference moment cutting through all of that says something about how genuine the clip felt.

“Dad energy,” read one three-word comment.

Kim answered every question calmly, never once adjusting his focus despite Theo coughing and shifting throughout. For a player who has been bringing his son to the Tour since the 2024 Masters, it looked completely natural.

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A user wrote with a teary-eyed emoji, “He’s sick,” referring to Theo’s coughing. Kim never handed him off, never cut the session short, which is exactly what made it feel unscripted.

“Cute Si Woo! Let’s go get T20,” came another reaction.

Are you following the showdown at TPC Sawgrass? Who have you put your money on?