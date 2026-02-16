Jim Nantz Takes the Quiet Heat for ‘Bias’ After Anthony Kim’s Comeback Win

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE, Anthony Kim of 4Aces GC during Round 4 of the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Sunday, February 15, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260215140198130432

Anthony Kim’s Adelaide win had everything: talent, struggle, drama, and a happy ending. That’s why it left everyone talking, even those who hated the league from the bottom of their hearts. But the win received no mention from Jim Nantz and Co. from the CBS Sports team, a move that many fans and media members did not take well.

Notably, Christopher Powers, voiced his frustration about the final round CBS coverage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, writing, “It’s 3:01 pm and all Jim Nantz has talked about on CBS is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s charge up the leader board. Not a single mention of Anthony Kim yet. F*cking sickening.”

However, he later clarified that he was only being sarcastic as he wrote, “I don’t even bother explaining anymore lol”.

Nearly two decades ago, before taking a decade-long hiatus filled with struggles ranging from recurring injuries to dr*g addiction, Kim wasn’t just the next big thing; he was it. Before turning 25 years old, he ascended to sixth in the global golf ranking and won 3 times on the Tour. And in one instance, he birdied 11 holes in a single round at Augusta National. Everyone saw that same Anthony Kim in the final round at LIV Golf Adelaide.

The 40-year-old started the final round five shots back of the leaders, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. Then he fired a vintage 9-under 63, and when the tournament ended, he had a 3-shot lead over the second-place Jon Rahm. His last win in any kind of tournament was the 2010 Shell Houston Open.

He credited his remarkable comeback entirely to his daughter, Bella, who gave him a renewed sense of purpose, and to his wife, Emily, whom he was teaching to play golf when he decided to return.

The American joined LIV Golf as a wild-card entry back in March 2024 in Jeddah. In the debut event, he finished at the bottom of the list with a 16-over total. That season included several other last-place finishes, and Kim ended the year in 50th place out of 54 players. After another abysmal season, Kim was relegated from the league following the 2025 campaign.

Following that, though, he started finding his rhythm in the LIV Golf Promotions event at Black Diamond Ranch in January 2026. He finished third at the event to secure his spot back in the league. He finally got a call from Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces team when Patrick Reed suddenly left the league. Since his return as a full-time player in the league, Kim has been playing great golf.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler’s charge on the final day at Pebble Beach was undeniably elite. Scheffler entered the final round eight shots back and proceeded to scare the entire field, eventually finishing with a round-of-the-day 9-under 63. It was the first time in his career he carded three eagles in a single round. He finished T4 and secured his 18th consecutive top-10 finish, the longest such streak in 60 years.

Notably, the refusal to even mention Anthony Kim’s redemptive victory even once during the entire time left many fans feeling the broadcast was unnecessarily petty.

Fan reactions to CBS’ coldness on Anthony Kim’s redemption

The golf community didn’t stay quiet about CBS’s decision to ignore the AK story entirely, as one fan wrote, “The bias is shocking. Its 3:04 and still no mention.”

Another fan noted, “It’s 3:42 and it took Colt Knost to do it. Shame on Nantz, actually.”

Colt Knost, the former pro who joined the CBS “Super Tower” in 2026 to replace Ian Baker-Finch, was the broadcaster who finally broke the silence.

Knost posted on X, “Congrats to @AnthonyKim_Golf on an incredible win!!! Not sure who will play you in the movie, but it will be a good one!”

Despite that, one fan wrote, “I wouldn’t expect them to say anything. Especially Knost. Nantz may sprinkle it in but doubtful.”

CBS Sports is currently under a long-term contract to cover the PGA Tour that runs through the 2030 season. So it’s not rocket science for the fans to understand where the problem lies.

But the skepticism is rooted in the broadcasters’ history with LIV Golf. Jim Nantz has a record of subtle on-air digs, famously referring to the rival tour’s network as “the C.W… the crosswalk.” Knost, too, has been critical in the past, once mocking LIV’s low TV ratings by comparing their viewers to the size of a crowd at a single PGA Tour hole.

One fan even noted, “Not sure who the announcer was, might have been Smylie but he said ‘talking about comeback stories how about Anthony Kim’ and the whole broadcast went silent.”

On the other hand, one fan reminded us why AK’s legacy is inseparable from the PGA Tour’s own history and why everyone should talk about it for the sake of golf: “All these people b*tching that it’s a different tour, Anthony Kim was one of the most-compelling up-and-comer stories back in 2006 when he made the tour and over then next 6-7 years he became a fan favorite, who had the juice to become something special pre-injury……

“You really have to go out of your way to not mention a comeback story of that magnitude—very petty to not even give a ‘congratulations to former PGA Tour player Anthony Kim on getting a victory for LIV Golf down under this weekend.'”

Period.