Sir Nick Faldo Demands Major Equipment Shake-Up as Golf’s Distance Crisis Escalates

Golf’s distance fix may not be what the USGA thinks it is. The USGA and R&A had intended to make changes to golf ball manufacturing and implement those changes for professional golfers in 2028. However, many golfers criticized the rollback of golf balls. Thus, the governing bodies have now decided to work closely with professionals and revise the standard for all golfers on a single date in January 2030.

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Into that uncertainty comes Sir Nick Faldo, who believes golf has focused too narrowly on the ball. The six-time major champion argues that the sport could address distance by combining simpler equipment restrictions, especially limiting golfers to a bag of nine clubs.

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“If you only had nine clubs, and you which would be fabulous for TV because they’d probably arrive at a tournament with 20 clubs and they’d work out which nine they need for that golf course, which is a great story as well to say, ‘Oh, he chucked out this. I did it once, oh, the world went nuts when I left the nine iron out of the bag at the PGA. I think I said, ‘Well, I don’t need to hit nine.’ I said, ‘What if you need a nine?’ Well, I, a little eight, you know. So, wouldn’t it be great?” Nick Faldo said on Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the guys talked about what’s your setup this week? Well, I’ve, you know, I’ve got the driver, but I don’t need three-wood. I’ve got a five-wood and I don’t need to start until whatever, and but I want all my wedges, or I don’t need my wedges this week. Wouldn’t that be cool? That’s a whole new story.”

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According to the English professional, asking manufacturers to produce a golf ball that travels shorter distances creates huge commercial and consumer problems. Instead, limiting professionals to select only nine clubs will make it more challenging for them to rely on distance alone. Instead, they would start thinking creatively, which would bring art and skill back to the game of golf.

Besides that, Faldo believes it would help curb the slow-play issue. He pointed out that golfers won’t take much time to decide which club to use for a particular shot if they have limited options. Instead, they will have to work out something with what they have in the bag.

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This is actually an idea suggested by two-time Masters champion José María Olazábal and fully supported by Sir Nick Faldo. However, the veteran golfer pitched in a few of his own.

One solution he pitched was to reduce the tee length to one inch. He has already tried this idea with Bryson DeChambeau and the world long-driving champion Kyle Berkshire. Both failed to produce similar results with shorter tee lengths. In fact, Berkshire failed so miserably that Faldo burst out laughing at him and the situation.

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The idea is to shift the advantage away from pure power and toward ball-striking and adaptability. Both these solutions reward touch and control.

Rory McIlroy even endorsed the idea. When Nick Faldo met the Northern Irishman while practicing at Royal Birkdale, the Englishman pitched his idea to get feedback.

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“Absolutely, I would endorse that,” McIlroy said. “The tee shot I just hit here into the wind was probably off a one-inch tee.”

A lot of time, money, and discussion are going on around golf ball rollback. Many professionals are upset about it. Can the solution to fix all of that be this simple? The PGA Tour and the DP World Tour would have to run some trials to find the answer.