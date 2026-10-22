6 PGA Tour Pros Who Could Lose Their Cards Before 2027 ft. Lucas Glover

As the PGA Tour season approaches its conclusion, the battle to secure playing privileges for 2027 is intensifying. The remaining FedExCup Fall Series events present a crucial opportunity for players outside the top 100 to salvage their campaigns, with every result carrying significant consequences. While those finishing between 101st and 125th can retain conditional status, slipping further down the standings could leave their futures on Tour increasingly uncertain.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From major champions and promising young talents to established Ryder Cup performers, several prominent names are facing an unexpected fight to retain their full cards. Here are six players under pressure to deliver when it matters most.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Lucas Glover – 108th

It is difficult to imagine the 2009 U.S. Open champion fighting to retain his PGA Tour card, particularly after his remarkable resurgence in 2023, when he won back-to-back events. However, Glover has struggled to reproduce that form, managing just three top-35 finishes this season despite benefiting from a schedule that includes Signature Events.

The 46-year-old is among a group of players who finished inside the top 50 last year but have since slipped outside the top 100. With five events remaining, Glover must rediscover his consistency to avoid an unexpected setback. Having revived his career before, he has the experience to fight back, but another resurgence is far from guaranteed.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Luke Clanton – 137th

Many considered Luke Clanton one of America’s brightest young prospects because he impressed established professionals during his college years. His transition to the paid ranks initially looked promising, but his first full PGA Tour season has proved considerably more difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clanton has made just 10 cuts in 21 starts and currently sits 137th in the FedExCup standings, putting him at risk of returning to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2027. The 22-year-old offered encouragement with a tie for seventh at the Bank of Utah Championship, climbing 14 places in the standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

That performance suggests his potential remains intact, but he needs more than isolated flashes of quality. With limited opportunities left, Clanton must produce another significant result or two to keep his PGA Tour ambitions on track.

3. Marco Penge – 110th

Marco Penge arrived on the PGA Tour with considerable momentum after earning his card through the DP World Tour. The Englishman made an encouraging start, contending at the Genesis Invitational before recording a top-five finish at the Valspar Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, injuries disrupted his season, and he has struggled to rediscover his early form. Adjusting to life in the United States while welcoming a second child, Romeo, on February 24, 2026, has added further challenges.

Now 110th in the FedExCup standings, Penge needs a strong finish to preserve his full playing privileges. Falling outside the top 100 would force him to consider whether to continue pursuing opportunities in America with conditional status or return to the DP World Tour. After showing considerable promise early in the campaign, he will be desperate to prevent an injury-hit season from derailing his progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Neal Shipley – 123rd

Neal Shipley’s rookie campaign appeared to be heading in the wrong direction before a timely Fall Series revival brought him back into contention for a full card. The two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner struggled to adapt to the PGA Tour early in the year, falling as low as 196th in the FedExCup standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent results have changed the picture. Shipley finished third at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and followed it with a 10th-place finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, lifting him to 123rd.

Known for finishing as the low amateur at both the U.S. Open and the Masters, and appearing on Season 3, Episode 1 of Netflix’s Full Swing, Shipley has already demonstrated his talent on major stages. Now he must translate his recent improvement into another strong result to climb closer to the top 100 and secure a more stable future.

5. Joel Dahmen – 128th

Joel Dahmen began the season with renewed optimism after finishing seventh at The Sentry and ninth at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Those results propelled him as high as 43rd early in the year, suggesting he might finally escape the status uncertainty that has troubled him in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, a mid-season slump has dragged him back into danger. Dahmen now sits 128th, just outside the top 125, and needs a strong finish to improve his position.

His recent history makes the situation particularly frustrating. He finished 122nd last season, earning conditional status, after placing 124th two years ago. Although the early-season performances showed he can still compete, consistency remains elusive. Dahmen must now deliver another timely result to give himself a better chance of retaining playing opportunities for 2027.

6. Rasmus Højgaard – 113th

Rasmus Højgaard’s struggles are particularly surprising given his status as a member of Europe’s victorious 2025 Ryder Cup team. The Dane arrived on the PGA Tour with a strong reputation, but his season has deteriorated at a crucial moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Højgaard’s season has taken a worrying turn after he withdrew from the Biltmore Championship Asheville following a gruelling opening-round 78, seven over par, at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. He subsequently withdrew from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship before the tournament began, with Patrick Montgomery taking his place. These back-to-back withdrawals, coupled with a missed cut at the Bank of Utah Championship, have left the Dane’s PGA Tour status hanging in the balance. He currently sits 113th in the FedExCup Fall standings, facing an uphill battle to secure his full playing privileges for 2027.

His talent is unquestionable, but he needs to regain his form quickly. Losing his card would complicate his efforts to establish himself on the PGA Tour and build momentum ahead of the next Ryder Cup cycle.

For these six golfers, the closing events of the FedExCup Fall Series could define their immediate futures. With so much at stake—falling outside the top 100 means returning to the Korn Ferry Tour or seeking DP World Tour opportunities—one strong week could transform a disappointing season. For these players, the final push is about more than improving their standings: it is about securing the opportunities needed to compete at the highest level in 2027.