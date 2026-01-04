6x PGA Tour Faces Huge Roadblock as His 8-Year Masters Streak Comes Under Threat

Essentials Inside The Story After eight successive appearances at Augusta National, Tony Finau is currently unqualified for the 2026 Masters.

What are the potential pathways for Finau to qualify for the Major?

Jason Day has weighed in on Finau's poor run of form, saying that it is a very normal thing to happen.

Back in 2019, Tony Finau stood at the edge of golf’s elite. The American star was even viewed as a future Major champion. However, the narrative has now changed as golf has a way of humbling even the brightest prospects. The 2025 season turned out to be especially difficult for the star. And now, for the first time since 2018, Finau finds himself unqualified for the Masters.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 4, 2026, golf analyst Byron Lindeque took to his X handle and reflected on the matter. The golf writer stated, “Debut Masters T10 after rattling off 6 birdies in a row on a Sunday back 9. Not currently qualified for Masters for the first time since 2018. Big Tone needs to get back to playing some good golf again.”

When Finau played the Masters for the first time, he finished tied for 10th. Additionally, during the final round, he caught everyone’s attention by making six birdies in a row on the back nine. But as seasons passed, Finau struggled to match the lofty expectations placed on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Finau went winless across 20 PGA Tour events, managing just one top-10 finish. Moreover, the 36-year-old star missed five cuts along the way. His slide down the Official World Golf Ranking from 26th to 89th has been shocking to say the least.

For Finau to qualify for the 2026 Masters, he must meet one of the set criteria. The list includes grounds like securing victories in past Masters or securing a Major in the last five years, or the Players Championship from the last three years. Golfers who have appeared in the top-12 and ties in last year’s Masters, too, would get the ticket to the 2026 Masters. Golfers who finish inside the top 50 under OWGR the week before the 2026 Masters, too, would grab an entry. Augusta National added exemptions for winners of several national opens, including the Scottish, Spanish, Japan, Hong Kong, Australian, and South African Opens, aligning qualification with The Open. But, unfortunately, Presently, Big Tone does not meet any of these criteria, which makes the situation even tougher.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consistency that once defined his game, has unfortunately, slowly faded from view. For a six-time PGA Tour champion, the path to recovery is obvious but far from easy. How Finau responds to this setback might as well shape his career.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Finau calls 2025 his worst season as comeback hopes linger

Recently, while reflecting on his past performances in 2025, the golfer himself admitted how the season turned out to be particularly disappointing for him. In December of 2025, Tony Finau sat for an interview with the YouTube channel “The Lads”. Finau reflected on his 2025 run and mentioned how it was his “worst season”.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren 2025: The Golden Bear Pro/AM MAY 29 May 29, 2025: Tony Finau USA tees off on the 1st hole during Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Brent Clark/Cal Media Credit Image: Brent Clark/Cal Sport Media Dublin Oh USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250529_zma_c04_066.jpg BrentxClarkx csmphotothree387672

In the same interview, Finau also stated a reason behind his declining form. He mentioned that injuries have been a strong reason behind his setback. Amid this, Jason Day, the host, tried to help Finau with some advice that might help him overcome the phase he has been struggling with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s so hard to have [a straight] trajectory, you know what I mean? There has to be a little bit of [ups and downs], but as long as, over time, it’ll just slowly go [up], you know what I mean? It’s hard to be like a Scottie or a Rory, where you just rocket”, Day told Finau.

Now, as the PGA Tour star continues to turn things around, only time will tell whether he can manage to grab a ticket to the 2026 Masters.