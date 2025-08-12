6x PGA Tour Winner Shares Family’s Reaction To Yet Another Underwhelming Finish In Memphis

Airports can feel lonely after a rough week on the PGA Tour. But after Memphis, this pro walked into pure joy at home. His kids ran forward holding signs that read “Proud Kid,” while his wife smiled and waved with a sign reading “Good Season”. Laughter replaced the sting of a tough finish, turning travel fatigue into a celebration. “11 seasons in the books. Grateful for all of it. Mostly grateful for these humans,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. No prizes for guessing, we are talking about 6x PGA Tour Winner Tony Finau.

Finau entered Memphis needing a spark to revive his playoff hopes. However, his game never fully clicked at TPC Southwind. Wayward approach shots and cold putting left him fighting to avoid the bottom of the leaderboard. As a result, he finished tied for 64th, far from the top-50 mark he needed. Earlier, he missed the cut at the 3M Open and placed 44th at Wyndham, continuing a downward trend.

To address ball flight issues, he switched to a spin-reducing Titleist Pro V1x Double. Yet the change brought mixed results under playoff pressure. After his round, Finau focused on gratitude instead of frustration, calling his wife and kids his “crown jewels.” That mindset, he said, kept him grounded despite a season that ended sooner than planned.

Finau balances golf with a bustling home life. He and his wife, Alayna, welcomed their sixth child in January 2025. Together, they parent Jraice, Neenee, ToneTone, Sage, Sienna-Vee, and newborn Layton Reign. On TikTok, the couple often shares joyful glimpses of fun family content, lighthearted golf cart dances, and more. Despite a packed schedule, he regularly reminds himself, “The No. 1 institution in the world is family.” That foundation keeps him grounded amid PGA Tour pressures.

Finau’s journey from Salt Lake City to the Tour winner has inspired his peers as well at times. Rory McIlroy once praised his unshakable demeanor under pressure, saying, “he just sticks his head down, goes about his business.”

Despite early criticism, Finau broke through in 2021, earning respect across locker rooms and practice ranges. Even rivals admire his calmness and how he balances fierce competition with humility. His presence often lifts group energy, whether in majors or casual practice rounds.

In the end, Memphis will be remembered less for Finau’s scorecard and more for his homecoming. The airport reunion, full of laughter and love, reflected the values he carries beyond the ropes. While his season closed earlier than hoped, his perspective stayed unchanged: golf is what he does, but family is who he is.

FedEx St. Jude Championship opens PGA Tour Playoffs with surprises, struggles, and shifting playoff positions

The FedEx St. Jude Championship teed off the PGA Tour Playoffs at TPC Southwind in Memphis. With only the top 50 advancing, pressure mounted from the first tee. Justin Rose emerged victorious in a tense playoff after a fiery closing stretch. “An amazing last 90 minutes,” he said. “I played unbelievable golf down the stretch.”

Tommy Fleetwood led late but stumbled, finishing tied for third. “All these experiences… there’s no point in allowing them to have a negative effect,” he said. Rickie Fowler and Bud Cauley edged inside the top 50 to keep their playoff hopes alive, while Jordan Spieth fell just short.

The playoff stakes were just as real for Tony Finau, who arrived in Memphis hovering near the qualification cut. A cold putter and erratic approach play left him well off the pace, and his tie for 64th didn’t help his BMW Championship hopes. “I always put my best foot forward,” he said earlier this season, “but my family keeps me grounded.”

Finau’s week mirrored the fate of other big names who struggled under pressure. Spieth missed the top-50 cut, while Fleetwood let a win slip away on the back nine. In Memphis, one bad round was enough to turn playoff dreams into an early offseason.

For the winners, Memphis offered momentum and a clear path toward East Lake. For others, it was a humbling reminder of how thin the margins are in playoff golf. With two events left, every swing will matter, and for those on the bubble, the BMW Championship could be their last chance to keep the season alive.