63-Year-Old Golfer’s Unusual Move Turns Heads at the U.S. Amateur 2026

Mike McCoy, 63, walked into Merion Golf Club this week as the oldest competitor in the field and instantly grabbed headlines. But it wasn’t only for smoking a cigar in the opening round; it was for his personality. Fans and commentators fixated on his aura. He held confidence wearing the classic golf attire and the unmistakable signals of a lifetime spent inside the game’s most respected rooms. The USGA shared an X post with his image while smoking a cigar.

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“Aura. Reigning U.S. Senior Amateur champion Mike McCoy, the oldest competitor in the field at 62, is competing in his 21st U.S. Amateur this week.”

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Shortly after, Chad Mumm, the producer of Skins Game, Full Swing, and Happy Gilmore 2, reposted it and praised McCoy’s attire.

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“My god it’s perfect. Pine Valley member logo on Tour Visor and H&B shirt. 8th inning stogie. Cowboy-ass name. Truly aspirational stuff.”

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McCoy is a member of the Pine Valley Golf Club, often cited as one of the best golf courses. He is also a four-time champion of the prestigious George Arthur Crump Cup, held at the club. His attire at Merion Golf Club signals a status code. Smoking a cigar is a celebrated social ritual among elite amateur circles, while his attire signaled deep roots with Pine Valley and traditions.

Born on November 21, 1962, McCoy is from West Des Moines, Iowa, and his home club is Echo Valley Country Club. Besides winning the Crump Cup four times, he also won the George C. Coleman Invitational thrice at Seminole. The American golfer played on the 2015 USA Walker Cup team and captained the victorious USA side in 2023 at St. Andrews.

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He also has a historic double of winning the U.S. Mid-Amateur in 2013 and the U.S. Senior Amateur in 2025.

“I putted pretty solid, and again, drove it in play,” said Mike McCoy after his U.S. Senior Amateur win in 2025. “There’s a lot of little trees around here, and these trees can get in your way. I avoided those most of the week, and I didn’t beat myself.”

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This week, he marked his 21st appearance at the U.S. Amateur event. McCoy is the oldest in the field, where the average age is 22.85 years, and the youngest players are Landon Tudor and Bento Assis, both 15. While playing against such a young field is remarkable, the age gap showed in his performance.

McCoy struggled in the opening round: two birdies, five bogeys, and a double bogey, finishing five over 75. His second round was equally bad: three bogeys, one double bogey, and one birdie, finishing four over 74.

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He was up for a challenge against young golfers. But that’s not what the praise was about; it was his attire and traditional roots that made the golf world talk.

Fans celebrate Mike McCoy’s old-school golf style

One fan summed up his feeling in two simple words and wrote, “Life goals.” McCoy has built the kind of amateur golf resume that many fans would love to have. He is smoking the cigar while rocking an outfit that features references to two of the golf clubs he is a member of and has won at.

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Another fan took the comparison in a completely different direction, calling McCoy the “Marc Rich of amateur golf.” The comment was added with an image of the cover of the book “The King of Oil” written by Daniel Ammann. It is the biography of Marc Rich, who was a trader and financier. The cover features Marc Rich smoking a cigar, just like Mike McCoy did at the US Amateur 2026.

The praise continued with one fan declaring the image “Picture of the year.” While some may see it as a reaction to a simple viral photo, the image captured a significant moment in McCoy’s remarkable amateur career. He entered the US Amateur this year as the reigning U.S. Senior Amateur champion and as the first golfer to complete the U.S. Mid-Amateur and Senior Amateur double.

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Then came perhaps the most fitting reaction of all. One fan simply wrote, “Badass.” McCoy has certainly earned that description in the eyes of amateur golf fans. That’s because he does not limit himself to senior competition, which no one would complain if he does. However, he continues to test himself against players several decades younger than him.

One fan went even further, writing, “Mike McCoy has become everyone’s favorite golfer overnight and it is 100% valid.” The 63-year-old has been a major figure in amateur golf for years. However, the image where he is proudly wearing two clubs he represents and smoking a cigar would certainly help an already stacked resume.

Some saw a perfect parody of niche golf social media, while others saw an aspirational style they could imitate.