‘Slap Me’: Ugly Confrontation Erupts Behind Hideki Matsuyama’s Finish at $9.6M Event

Hideki Matsuyama was cruising toward a very special win at the famous WM Phoenix Open, and it seems the Japanese superstar was in total control before the rowdy desert crowd changed everything. A shockingly loud shout during a crucial putt on the 72nd hole ruined his focus. This mistake forced a playoff and led to a crushing second-place finish for him.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Everyone was buzzing about the incident, but the details weren’t revealed until the popular golf account Fore Play Podcast shared a video of the event showing two fans locked in a heated exchange near the green.
“Slap me little guy. I’ll spit on you. Spit on me, little guy! Spit on me, I’ll beat your a**,” the guy in a black t-shirt kept yelling.
“Slap me little guy. I’ll spit on you.”
According to the person who shot the video, the guy in the black yelled in Hideki’s backswing on 18, causing him to back off his putt.
The guy in the polo came up to confront him, and they started chirping.
Thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/rZflQs1wpf
— Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 9, 2026
This is a developing story..