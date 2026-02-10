‘Slap Me’: Ugly Confrontation Erupts Behind Hideki Matsuyama’s Finish at $9.6M Event

Hideki Matsuyama was cruising toward a very special win at the famous WM Phoenix Open, and it seems the Japanese superstar was in total control before the rowdy desert crowd changed everything. A shockingly loud shout during a crucial putt on the 72nd hole ruined his focus. This mistake forced a playoff and led to a crushing second-place finish for him.

Everyone was buzzing about the incident, but the details weren’t revealed until the popular golf account Fore Play Podcast shared a video of the event showing two fans locked in a heated exchange near the green.

“Slap me little guy. I’ll spit on you. Spit on me, little guy! Spit on me, I’ll beat your a**,” the guy in a black t-shirt kept yelling.

This is a developing story..