‘Slept on the Ground’: Scottie Scheffler Recalls His Life Before the World No. 1 Spotlight

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has often said that money, trophies, and winning tournaments are not what drive him. He now shares a look into why. Long before he could afford any luxuries or adopt that mindset, Scheffler spent his early days sleeping on hostel floors to get rest before heading out to the ground on the mini tour.

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Speaking to reporters ahead of the 2026 BMW Championship, Scheffler was asked whether he remembered his paycheck as a pro. Scheffler said he didn’t remember that; however, what he did remember was equally important: his journey.

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“I played, I think, three mini-tour events, and for a couple of them I traveled with my mattress pad in my car because I could sleep on the floor. It was going to be more comfortable than hotel beds, so I slept on the floor in the hotel rooms. I think we were in Lufkin, Texas. I stayed at this house, and I just brought my mattress pad. I just slept on the ground. It was just easier,” Scheffler recalled.

Scheffler turned pro in late 2018, straight out of the University of Texas. Naturally, he had no guaranteed PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour status waiting for him. His only path forward was the same one every unproven pro takes: Monday qualifiers, mini-tour stops, and a grueling stage-four Q-school that he later called more nerve-wracking than Masters Sunday. Naturally, it called for saving every dollar and penny. Fortunately for him, Nike was there with him every step of the way.

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“Nike was a partner of mine growing up, and they were a partner right from the beginning when I turned pro. I was able to have some freedom when it came to flying across the country, doing qualifiers, and fighting for your career, and your job is not an easy thing to do. So I was in a position early where I was able to have a bit of financial freedom,” Scheffler added.

And though Nike’s deal gave him a cushion most competitors didn’t have, it didn’t spare him a lifestyle. Scheffler would road-trip through the Midwest with future Tour pro Doc Redman to chase mini-tour Monday qualifier fields wherever they could find them.

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Within a year, his hard work on the tours paid off. Scheffler dominated the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour by winning twice and sweeping Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors to earn his 2020 PGA Tour card. Just two years into the Tour, he broke through with his first win at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. He then won the Masters a few weeks later. He’s since added three more majors and spent over 100 weeks dominating the rankings as World No. 1.

Other Stars Who Grinded Through Golf’s Financial Trenches

Willie Mac III spent nearly 18 months living out of his Ford, relying on cheap food or family help, parking near hotels, and using public or course facilities to shower while racking up 65 mini-tour wins before making his PGA Tour debut in January 2021 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

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Michael Visacki became a viral story for the same reason. In fact, he broke down in tears after he qualified for his first PGA Tour start. Justin Thomas personally handed him a check at the Charles Schwab Challenge to help fund his career.

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Joel Dahmen has also spoken openly about a private banker who financed both his early playing days and his cancer treatment, a level of dependency few fans ever see behind the leaderboard.

The gap between mini-tours and reaching PGA Tour heights has always been steep, both competitively and financially. Not everyone can make it to the top, but Scheffler did and now holds a rank synonymous with his name: World No. 1.