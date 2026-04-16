“Slow Bleed”: Max Homa Drops Stark Warning on Losing Form As Struggles Quietly Linger

Golf is a notoriously cruel game, and no one articulates the emotional rollercoaster of the PGA Tour quite like Max Homa. The 6x PGA Tour champion has been struggling with a winless drought for more than a couple of years now. This year, however, it seems like he’s trying to get his old momentum back, and when asked if a player can feel a slump coming on before the results actually tank, Homa delivered a brutally honest assessment of the psychological toll it takes.

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Talking to the media at the RBC Heritage, Homa said, “I think we’re all kind of a little scared we’re losing it, so I think you are more aware of that one when it’s coming, but I don’t think you ever think it’s just going to fall off a cliff. It does feel like a slow bleed when you lose it.”

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“As far as coming back, like I said earlier, in the fall, I knew it was good. I knew by May last year that I was going to figure something out. I don’t know if I’m going to win again. Who knows… But I knew it wouldn’t be just this—from January through April I was hitting the ball so bad that it was—there was no light, and then come May, I felt like I got through the hardest patch.”

Homa’s 2025 season was filled with trouble. He began the season with a T26 finish at the Sentry and then withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open. Later at the AT&T Pebble Beach, he ended up at the T53 spot. And following that, he missed five consecutive cuts. This period (January to April 2026) certainly marked a dark patch for Homa. Even though he finished T12 at the Masters, his troubles continued with the RBC Heritage as he ended up in the 70th spot.

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Thankfully, May 2025 witnessed a slight improvement with a T30 finish at the Truist Championship. He missed only two cuts before finishing at T5 at the John Deere Classic. And if we ignore the T40 finish at the Baycurrent Classic, Homa ended up in the top 20 in three appearances in September and October 2025. However, Homa wasn’t really frustrated in a bad way with his performance.

Imago July 26, 2025, Blaine, Minnesota, United States: MAX HOMA watches his drive at hole two on the third day of competition at the 2025 PGA, Golf Herren 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. Blaine United States – ZUMAt166 20250726_zsp_t166_017 Copyright: xMichaelxTurnerx

He continued, “But the hard part is tying yourself so much to an outcome and a result. This whole season I’ve hit it really well, especially in practice rounds. I’ve had a few practice rounds that were just awesome and so much fun, and at home it’s been really good. So it’s hard not to get caught up in making cuts, missing cuts, tenths, twentieths, thirtieths, whatever. It’s frustrating, but it’s the good kind of frustrating.”

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The margins on the PGA Tour are razor-thin. For Homa, the distinction between lifting a trophy and leaving on a Friday frequently hinges on completely preventable errors. He pointed to costly three-putts, wasted shots around the green, and the occasional disastrous swing that derails momentum. And for now, he seems to know that he needs to replicate what stars like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are doing.

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Homa went on, “Again, it goes back to people like Scottie and Rory and all the guys who are always up there that even on the weeks that I’m sure it gets a little sideways, they still manage to put up a really good result. That’s not something I’ve been great at but been closer to doing lately. That’s kind of what I think you aspire to do. You’re not going to play four amazing rounds of golf, so it’s like, how can you control that? But as far as the big stuff, it’s pretty clear at home that I know that it’s good.”

But has he made any changes to his game and preparation methods?

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How is Max Homa preparing to make a comeback?

At the press conference at Harbour Town, Homa confessed that he’s training with Mark Blackburn again.

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“I went back to him in, I think, October, and we obviously put a lot of work in in the off-season, and he’s just been amazing. We communicate so well. He seems very in tune with what makes me tick and what makes me—I guess just our communication is just good.”

“It was nice to get a result last week, kind of for him because he’s done a lot better job than I’ve shown in the last couple of months. So that’s been fun to kind of get the band back together.”

Now, he’s fresh off a T9 finish at the Masters, and he feels like his game has been better for the last couple of months. He did make a few tweaks, but his gameplay remains the same. And getting a good finish last week certainly boosted his morale. But can Max Homa continue his performance at RBC Heritage? That’s for time to tell.