‘Smash My Clubs’: Scottie Scheffler’s Dominance Pushes PGA Tour Pro to the Edge At Caves Valley

The BMW Championship tested the nerves of the world’s best this Sunday. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler entered the final round in form but faced a tough, resilient opponent. Over the closing holes, the tension reached a fever pitch, culminating in a spectacular shot. That shot left his opponent staring in disbelief, placing him in the lead by a narrow margin. By the end of the day, it was Robert MacIntyre who fell just short. However, what MacIntyre said next is the actual jewel of the story.

After leading most of the final round, MacIntyre admitted the loss stung. “If you were given one shot back going up 15 at the start of the week, would you have taken it? 100 percent I would have taken it,” he said after the match. “Yes, I had the lead, but it doesn’t matter until the final putt on the 18th green. When he’s pitched that in on 17 and hit the perfect tee shot on 18, it’s pretty much game over. You’re playing for second place.”

Reflecting on Scheffler’s performance, MacIntyre didn’t hold himself back, “I can’t control what he does. Look, he doesn’t hole out, he doesn’t get up-and-down on 17, he holes it.” MacIntyre added, “But look, he’s the better player on the day. I’m just really pissed off right now.” However, his true frustration shone through when asked about what improvements he looked forward to. “Right now, not a clue. Right now I want to go and smash up my golf clubs, to be honest with you.”

Robert MacIntyre’s reaction reflected the disappointment, inching close to a win before being outplayed. What adds to the frustration is how the leaderboard looked for the entire BMW Championship before the tide turned around on Sunday. MacIntyre carried the outright lead in the first 3 rounds in the BMW Championship, being the first person since Bob Dickson in 1976 to do so (won by Al Geiberger). Despite a strong start to the week, MacIntyre’s bid for a third PGA Tour victory slipped away on the final day. Opening with back-to-back bogeys, he struggled to keep pace with Scheffler. A lone birdie on the 16th offered a glimmer of hope. But a costly chip at 17 left him two shots behind. The Scot, who had been 16 under after three rounds, finished at 13 under, settling for runner-up.

Scheffler’s triumph also carried historic weight. With his fifth win of the season, he became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006-2007 to post five or more victories in back-to-back seasons. This not only asserts his dominance over the course but also shows exactly why he’s the World’s No. 1.

But while Scheffler’s victory added another chapter to his historic run, it only deepened the contrast with Robert MacIntyre’s season.

Robert MacIntyre’s frustration roots from a disappointing run in 2025

MacIntyre’s frustration this week ties into what has been a difficult season overall. Across 22 PGA Tour starts in 2025, he has yet to register a win, producing just six top-10 finishes and missing two cuts along the way. For a player who broke through so strongly last year, it has been a disappointing follow-up campaign.

His two career titles, the Genesis Scottish Open and the RBC Canadian Open, both in 2024, feel further away with each near miss. The BMW Championship marked another reminder of how close he has come without closing the deal. His dominance throughout the event, only to stumble under Sunday pressure, does not make things better.

Still, the Scot’s career remains firmly on the rise. He currently sits ninth in the FedEx Cup standings and 14th in the OWGR. MacIntyre has more than $15 million in career earnings since turning PGA Tour professional in 2024. Even in a winless year, MacIntyre has positioned himself among golf’s elite. With a career in its early stages, MacIntyre might be gearing up for a breakthrough soon.