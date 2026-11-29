Reports of alleged cheating in golf tournaments are hardly uncommon. However, the problem can be even more widespread away from official competitions, particularly when it comes to ‘handicap cheating’ or ‘handicap manipulation.’ And few people understand the issue better than Brock Macpherson, a former handicap chairman at a golf club in Kingston, Ontario.

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“I see so much manipulation. It’s very discouraging,” Macpherson said, according to Golf Monthly.

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Handicap manipulation involves deliberately altering a golfer’s official handicap index so that it no longer reflects their actual playing ability. The objective is to gain a competitive advantage, either by artificially inflating the handicap to receive more strokes in competitions or lowering it to qualify for tournaments they might otherwise be ineligible to enter.

That’s where the World Handicap System (WHS) comes into play. It’s the primary global framework used to calculate and maintain golfers’ handicaps. However, despite its efforts to create a fair and consistent measure, the system has its flaws, which some players exploit to manipulate their handicaps. But Macpherson doesn’t like calling players who use it cheaters.

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“We don’t like to call people cheats, but I was aware of it, yes,” Macpherson explained. “It’s fairly rife, and there [are] two sides. We all know the 14-handicap who wins with an ‘exceptional’ score. But with 8 of 20 counting, they find a way to stay at 14 and, before too long, they have another ‘exceptional’ score.

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“Then you have the player off +2.3 who qualifies for the big tournament and plays poorly, and the question is – where have your counting scores come from? Who attested them? Your dad?”

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Macpherson, who served as his club’s handicap chairman for two years, even recalled a particular incident in which he attempted to ensure that players submitted more of their scores for handicap calculations.

“I tried to instigate more handicap counting scores to be entered,” he recalled. “I spoke to the ladies’ captain as I noticed there was a low % of scores being added in that section. She told me, ‘Oh, we don’t really like putting in our scores.’ I replied, ‘Ok, but you enter competitions and play for net prizes!’”

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As for the WHS, Macpherson has his concerns about the system, which he feels even experienced golfers struggle with.

“A former pro who had just played well in a two-day event – I noticed he hadn’t entered his scores as tournament scores. … I asked him about that, and his reply was, ‘Well, that’s because I’m a scratch’. I countered, ‘Yes, but with scores like those entered, you might find yourself a +2’. I don’t think there was any intention to play unfairly, perhaps more that he just didn’t understand the system.”

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Brock Macpherson did his best to ensure the WHS worked as effectively as possible, encouraging members to submit more scores and follow the Rules of Golf. He claims that before his tenure, the club had a score submission rate of just 68%, based on a comparison of rounds played against scores actually submitted. With the help of his committee, he introduced a simple rule: members had to submit their scores to remain eligible for club tournaments.

The measure resulted in only one player being excluded from club match participation. Although the club never achieved full compliance, Macpherson said the submission rate rose to the 90% range within two years. But the question is: Why do players decide to manipulate their handicap?

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Macpherson pointed out that big charity and corporate golf events, which often offer prizes worth hundreds of dollars, can encourage handicap manipulation. With winners sometimes taking home prizes worth around $700, he believes the rewards provide enough incentive for unscrupulous players to inflate or manipulate their handicaps to secure a victory.

So, what’s the solution? Macpherson has a simple one.

“My solution was simply not to play in any of these events and just play with people I wanted to spend four hours with.”

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As things stand, tackling handicap manipulation remains difficult when submitting scores is not mandatory. Even with stricter requirements, however, players may still find ways to exploit the system. Whether handicap manipulation can ever be eliminated, therefore, remains an open question.